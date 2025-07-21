Offered by

Ischool at University Park

Ischool at University Park's Shop

25-26 PTO Membership
$20

25-26 PTO Membership (one per household)

Winter Carnival Tickets
$1

Carnival ticket to be used for food, games, and raffles. 1 ticket = $1


Tickets will be distributed by teachers the morning of the carnival.


Pre-Order 25-26 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt
$20

25-26 Ischool Ischool Spartan T-Shirt

Pre-Order 25-26 Ischool Spartan Hoodie
$35

25-26 Ischool Spartan Hoodie

Medium 24-25 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt
$10

Medium 24-25 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt

Large 24-25 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt
$10

Large 24-25 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt

XL 24-25 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt
$10

XL 24-25 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt

2XL 24-25 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt
$10

2XL 24-25 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt

3XL 24-25 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt
$10

3XL 24-25 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt

Medium Black 23-24 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt
$10

Medium Black 23-24 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt

Small Tan 23-24 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt
$10

Small Tan 23-24 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt

Medium Tan 23-24 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt
$10

Medium Tan 23-24 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt

Large Tan 23-24 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt
$10

Large Tan 23-24 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt

XL Tan 23-24 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt
$10

XL Tan 23-24 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt

2XL Green 22-23 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt
$10

2XL Green 22-23 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt

Large 19-20 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt
$5

Large 19-20 Ischool Spartan T-Shirt

Add a donation for Ischool at University Park

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!