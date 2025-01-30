International Spinal Endoscopy Research Foundation

Offered by

International Spinal Endoscopy Research Foundation

About the memberships

iSERF Annual Membership

Residents and Fellows
$50

Valid until March 19, 2027

• Access to The Column and The Forum. • Eligible for participation in iSERF events, including hands-on training sessions. • Networking with mentors and peers in the field of endoscopic spine surgery.
General Attending Surgeon Silver Member
$350

Valid until March 19, 2027

• Access to The Column and The Forum. • Eligible for participation in iSERF events, including hands-on training sessions. • Networking with mentors and peers in the field of endoscopic spine surgery. • Access to The Column and The Forum. • Early registration for cadaver labs
General Attending Surgeon Gold Member
$500

Valid until March 19, 2027

• Access to The Column and The Forum, with the ability to use The Forum to ask questions about cases and receive expert answers. • The opportunity to be featured in The Column. • Potential to be highlighted in bi-monthly webinars dedicated to early-career surgeons. • Leadership development opportunities through committee participation. • Eligibility for Vanguard Membership after one year • First access to cadaver labs with a low cap on the number of surgeons per cadaver, ensuring a premium learning experience.
Vanguard
$1,500

Valid until March 19, 2027

• All benefits available to other tiers, plus: • Vanguard Badge and collateral • Featured in iSERF Annual Directory • Exclusive opportunities to be featured in bi-monthly webinars, in-person courses, or The Column. • Invitations to exclusive Vanguard roundtables and leadership events. • Enhanced visibility as a key thought leader in the field. • Opportunity to be faculty at in-person courses, which comes with complimentary registration • Opportunity to host courses at your institution
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