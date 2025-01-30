iSERF Annual Membership

• Access to The Column and The Forum, with the ability to use The Forum to ask questions about cases and receive expert answers. • The opportunity to be featured in The Column. • Potential to be highlighted in bi-monthly webinars dedicated to early-career surgeons. • Leadership development opportunities through committee participation. • Eligibility for Vanguard Membership after one year • First access to cadaver labs with a low cap on the number of surgeons per cadaver, ensuring a premium learning experience.

• Access to The Column and The Forum, with the ability to use The Forum to ask questions about cases and receive expert answers. • The opportunity to be featured in The Column. • Potential to be highlighted in bi-monthly webinars dedicated to early-career surgeons. • Leadership development opportunities through committee participation. • Eligibility for Vanguard Membership after one year • First access to cadaver labs with a low cap on the number of surgeons per cadaver, ensuring a premium learning experience.

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