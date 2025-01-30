International Spinal Endoscopy Research Foundation
About the memberships
iSERF Annual Membership
Residents and Fellows
$50
Valid until March 19, 2027
• Access to The Column and The Forum.
• Eligible for participation in iSERF events, including hands-on training sessions.
• Networking with mentors and peers in the field of endoscopic spine surgery.
• Access to The Column and The Forum.
• Eligible for participation in iSERF events, including hands-on training sessions.
• Networking with mentors and peers in the field of endoscopic spine surgery.
General Attending Surgeon Silver Member
$350
Valid until March 19, 2027
• Access to The Column and The Forum.
• Eligible for participation in iSERF events, including hands-on training sessions.
• Networking with mentors and peers in the field of endoscopic spine surgery.
• Access to The Column and The Forum.
• Early registration for cadaver labs
• Access to The Column and The Forum.
• Eligible for participation in iSERF events, including hands-on training sessions.
• Networking with mentors and peers in the field of endoscopic spine surgery.
• Access to The Column and The Forum.
• Early registration for cadaver labs
General Attending Surgeon Gold Member
$500
Valid until March 19, 2027
• Access to The Column and The Forum, with the ability to use The Forum to ask questions about cases and receive expert answers.
• The opportunity to be featured in The Column.
• Potential to be highlighted in bi-monthly webinars dedicated to early-career surgeons.
• Leadership development opportunities through committee participation.
• Eligibility for Vanguard Membership after one year
• First access to cadaver labs with a low cap on the number of surgeons per cadaver, ensuring a premium learning experience.
• Access to The Column and The Forum, with the ability to use The Forum to ask questions about cases and receive expert answers.
• The opportunity to be featured in The Column.
• Potential to be highlighted in bi-monthly webinars dedicated to early-career surgeons.
• Leadership development opportunities through committee participation.
• Eligibility for Vanguard Membership after one year
• First access to cadaver labs with a low cap on the number of surgeons per cadaver, ensuring a premium learning experience.
Vanguard
$1,500
Valid until March 19, 2027
• All benefits available to other tiers, plus:
• Vanguard Badge and collateral
• Featured in iSERF Annual Directory
• Exclusive opportunities to be featured in bi-monthly webinars, in-person courses, or The Column.
• Invitations to exclusive Vanguard roundtables and leadership events.
• Enhanced visibility as a key thought leader in the field.
• Opportunity to be faculty at in-person courses, which comes with complimentary registration
• Opportunity to host courses at your institution
• All benefits available to other tiers, plus:
• Vanguard Badge and collateral
• Featured in iSERF Annual Directory
• Exclusive opportunities to be featured in bi-monthly webinars, in-person courses, or The Column.
• Invitations to exclusive Vanguard roundtables and leadership events.
• Enhanced visibility as a key thought leader in the field.
• Opportunity to be faculty at in-person courses, which comes with complimentary registration
• Opportunity to host courses at your institution
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