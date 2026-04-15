Isha Cares Inc

Hosted by

Isha Cares Inc

About this event

Isha Cares Art & Paint Fest

120 Finderne Ave

Bridgewater, NJ 08807, USA

Tote Bag Paint Ticket
$50

This ticket includes:

A lunch buffet
Guided painting session led by a professional instructor, with 2 designs to choose from.
All painting supplies: Canvas Tote Bag, brushes, apron, and paints

Mug Paint Ticket
$40

This ticket includes:

A lunch buffet
All painting supplies: Mug, brushes, and paints

Guests will paint a ceramic mug with bake-able ceramic paint and simple home-curing instructions will be provided.

Tote Bag + Mug Paint Ticket
$70

This ticket includes:

A lunch buffet
Guided painting session led by a professional instructor for Tote Bag, with 2 designs to choose from.

Guests will paint a ceramic mug with bake-able ceramic paint and simple home-curing instructions will be provided.
All painting supplies: Canvas Tote Bag, Mug, brushes, apron, and paints

Community Supporter Ticket
$25

This ticket includes:

A lunch buffet
Photo zone, Games, Healthy living corner, and Kids Cards station

Optional Mug Add-On
$20

Not sold individually. Guests can choose to add an extra mug to their ticket.

This ticket includes:

All painting supplies: Mug, brushes, and paints

Guests will paint a ceramic mug with bake-able ceramic paint and simple home-curing instructions will be provided.

Add a donation for Isha Cares Inc

$

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