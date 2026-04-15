Isha Cares Art & Paint Fest

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About this event
This ticket includes:
A lunch buffet
Guided painting session led by a professional instructor, with 2 designs to choose from.
All painting supplies: Canvas Tote Bag, brushes, apron, and paints
This ticket includes:
A lunch buffet
All painting supplies: Mug, brushes, and paints
Guests will paint a ceramic mug with bake-able ceramic paint and simple home-curing instructions will be provided.
This ticket includes:
A lunch buffet
Guided painting session led by a professional instructor for Tote Bag, with 2 designs to choose from.
Guests will paint a ceramic mug with bake-able ceramic paint and simple home-curing instructions will be provided.
All painting supplies: Canvas Tote Bag, Mug, brushes, apron, and paints
This ticket includes:
A lunch buffet
Photo zone, Games, Healthy living corner, and Kids Cards station
Not sold individually. Guests can choose to add an extra mug to their ticket.
This ticket includes:
All painting supplies: Mug, brushes, and paints
Guests will paint a ceramic mug with bake-able ceramic paint and simple home-curing instructions will be provided.
$
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