Isha Cares Art & Paint Fest Sponsorships

About this event
This sponsorship helps expand wellness-focused programs, family engagement activities, and supportive care initiatives for pediatric cancer families in our community. It includes:
This sponsorship supports emotional wellness programs and outreach for children and families impacted by pediatric cancer. It includes:
This sponsorship helps provide 10 care kits for families facing childhood cancer. It includes:
This sponsorship helps provide 5 care kits for families facing childhood cancer. It includes:
This sponsorship provides significant support for Isha Cares programs serving pediatric cancer families through wellness, emotional support, outreach, and community engagement initiatives. It includes:
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