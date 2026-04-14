Isha Cares Inc

Hosted by

Isha Cares Inc

About this event

Isha Cares Art & Paint Fest Sponsorships

120 Finderne Ave

Bridgewater, NJ 08807, USA

Event Sponsor
$2,500

This sponsorship helps expand wellness-focused programs, family engagement activities, and supportive care initiatives for pediatric cancer families in our community. It includes:

  • Recognition on event communications, social media, and website
  • Speaking acknowledgment during event
  • 6 Tote Bag + Mug Paint tickets
  • Opportunity to place materials at the event, subject to IC Board approval.
Wellness & Family Sponsor
$1,000

This sponsorship supports emotional wellness programs and outreach for children and families impacted by pediatric cancer. It includes:

  • Recognition on event communications, social media, and website
  • 3 Tote Bag + Mug Paint tickets
  • Opportunity to place materials at the event, subject to IC Board approval.
Activity Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship helps provide 10 care kits for families facing childhood cancer. It includes:

  • Recognition on event communications, and social media
  • 2 Tote Bag Paint tickets
  • Opportunity to place materials at the event, subject to IC Board approval.
Community Friend
$250

This sponsorship helps provide 5 care kits for families facing childhood cancer. It includes:

  • Recognition on event communications
  • 1 Tote Bag Paint ticket
Community Impact Sponsor
$5,000

This sponsorship provides significant support for Isha Cares programs serving pediatric cancer families through wellness, emotional support, outreach, and community engagement initiatives. It includes:

  • Recognition on event communications, social media, and website
  • Speaking acknowledgment during event
  • 8 Tote Bag + Mug Paint tickets
  • Opportunity to place materials at the event, subject to IC Board approval.
  • Premium table placement
  • Recognition in post-event communications
Add a donation for Isha Cares Inc

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