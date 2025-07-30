ISKF 2025 Nationals

Hosted by
About this event
Use discount code "JUDGE" on checkout to avoid $1 fee
Use discount code "STAFF" on checkout to avoid $1 fee
Seminar will be Friday night 6:30PM
Banquet will be Sunday night 6:30PM
For team members not competing individually<br>Use discount code "WAIVER" on checkout to avoid $1 fee
All ranks can compete
Choose kata or kumite<br>All ranks can compete
Choose kata or kumite
All ranks can compete<br>Black belts choose shobu-ippon or jiyu-ippon kumite
Choose Kata or Kumite<br>All ranks can compete<br>Black belt can choose shobu-ippon or jiyu-ippon kumite
All ranks can compete
Choose kata or kumite<br>All ranks can compete
Single Gender team<br>White to Brown belt
Single Gender team<br>Brown or Black belt
Single Gender team<br>White to Brown belt
Single Gender team<br>Black belt ONLY, no brown belts
Mixed Gender<br>White to Brown belt
Mixed Gender<br>Brown and Black Belt
Single Gender<br>White to Brown belt
Single Gender<br>Brown and Black Belt
Mixed Gender<br>All ranks
Mixed Gender<br>All ranks
Single Gender<br>All ranks
Limited shirts will be available at the tournament, please purchase ahead of time
Recognize competitors with a few words in the printed program brochure
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!