ISKF

Hosted by

ISKF

About this event

ISKF 2025 Nationals

1 Dock St

Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA

VOLUNTEER - Judge
$1

Use discount code "JUDGE" on checkout to avoid $1 fee

VOLUNTEER - Staff
$1

Use discount code "STAFF" on checkout to avoid $1 fee

PURCHASE - Seminar
$50

Seminar will be Friday night 6:30PM

PURCHASE - Banquet
$85

Banquet will be Sunday night 6:30PM

OTHER - Waiver and Medical
$1

For team members not competing individually<br>Use discount code "WAIVER" on checkout to avoid $1 fee

INDV - Adult (18-44) - kata AND kumite
$100

All ranks can compete

INDV - Adult (18-44) - kata OR kumite ONE EVENT
$70

Choose kata or kumite<br>All ranks can compete

INDV - Youth (7-17) - kata AND kumite
$70
INDV - Youth (7-17) - kata OR kumite ONE EVENT
$50

Choose kata or kumite

INDV - Senior (45+) - kata AND kumite
$100

All ranks can compete<br>Black belts choose shobu-ippon or jiyu-ippon kumite

INDV - Senior (45+) - kata OR kumite ONE EVENT
$70

Choose Kata or Kumite<br>All ranks can compete<br>Black belt can choose shobu-ippon or jiyu-ippon kumite

INDV - Collegiate - kata AND kumite
$70

All ranks can compete

INDV - Collegiate - kata OR kumite ONE EVENT
$50

Choose kata or kumite<br>All ranks can compete

TEAM - Adult (18-44) Kyu Belt Kata
$110

Single Gender team<br>White to Brown belt

TEAM - Adult (18-44) Advanced Belt Kata
$110

Single Gender team<br>Brown or Black belt

TEAM - Adult (18-44) Kyu Belt Kumite
$110

Single Gender team<br>White to Brown belt

TEAM - Adult (18-44) BLACK Belt Kumite
$110

Single Gender team<br>Black belt ONLY, no brown belts

TEAM - Senior (45+) Kyu Belt Kata MIXED GENDER
$110

Mixed Gender<br>White to Brown belt

TEAM - Senior (45+) Advanced Belt Kata MIXED GENDER
$110

Mixed Gender<br>Brown and Black Belt

TEAM - Senior (45+) Kyu Belt Kumite
$110

Single Gender<br>White to Brown belt

TEAM - Senior (45+) Advanced Belt Kumite
$110

Single Gender<br>Brown and Black Belt

TEAM - Youth (7-17) Kata MIXED GENDER
$85

Mixed Gender<br>All ranks

TEAM - Collegiate Kata MIXED GENDER
$85

Mixed Gender<br>All ranks

TEAM - Collegiate Kumite
$85

Single Gender<br>All ranks

PURCHASE - Long Sleeve Shirt
$40

Limited shirts will be available at the tournament, please purchase ahead of time

PURCHASE - Program Acknowledgement
$35

Recognize competitors with a few words in the printed program brochure

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!