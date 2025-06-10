Sales closed

Isla Cares Foundation's Silent Auction

Sky Moore Autographed Football item
Sky Moore Autographed Football
$40

Starting bid

Authentic KC Chiefs Football Autographed by #24 Sky Moore

Cooper's Hawk Wine of the Month Club item
Cooper's Hawk Wine of the Month Club
$20

Starting bid

Cooper's Hawk Red Blend Wine + 3 Month Wine of the Month Club Membership ($130 value) + Complimentary Wine Tasting for 2

Chainsaw Sculpted Bear item
Chainsaw Sculpted Bear
$40

Starting bid

Chainsaw Sculpted Bear by Steven Higgins at Family Tree Carvings - Measures Approximately 21 Inches Tall

Leo Chenal Autographed Mini Helmet item
Leo Chenal Autographed Mini Helmet
$30

Starting bid

Chiefs Mini Helmet Autographed by #54 Leo Chenal

Spa Basket + $200 Spa Finder Giftcard item
Spa Basket + $200 Spa Finder Giftcard
$50

Starting bid

$200 Spa Finder Giftcard + Basket Including Candle, Wine Glass, Luxury Blanket, Soap, Bath Fizz, etc.

Clyde Edwards- Helaire Autographed Mini Helmet item
Clyde Edwards- Helaire Autographed Mini Helmet
$15

Starting bid

Chiefs Mini Helmet Autographed by Former Chiefs Player, #25 Clyde Edwards- Helaire

Sporting KC Autographed Soccer Ball item
Sporting KC Autographed Soccer Ball
$30

Starting bid

Soccer Ball Autographed by Sporting KC Soccer Team

KC Current Scarf + Autographed Photo of Lo'eau LaBonta item
KC Current Scarf + Autographed Photo of Lo'eau LaBonta
$20

Starting bid

KC Current Scarf + 8x10 Framed Autographed Photo of KC Current #10, Lo'eau LaBonta

Main Event Family Passes item
Main Event Family Passes
$50

Starting bid

5 Passes for 1 Hour of Bowling + 5 Passes for 1 Game of Laser Tag + 5 Passes for 1 Hour of Game Play at Main Event, Valued at $300

4 Center Ice Tickets to KC Mavericks Game item
4 Center Ice Tickets to KC Mavericks Game
$50

Starting bid

Voucher Valid for 4 Center Ice Tickets to a 2025-2026 Regular Season Home Game (some exclusions apply)

One Night Stay for 2 at Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs item
One Night Stay for 2 at Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs
$50

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a 1 Night Stay for 2 at the Eureka Springs Landmark Crescent Hotel. Valid Sunday-Thursday Until June 2026 and Some Black-Out Dates Apply

2 Free Races at K1Speed item
2 Free Races at K1Speed
$20

Starting bid

2 Gift Cards, Each Good for 1 Free Race and License at K1Speed, Valued at $75

Getaway Package at Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City item
Getaway Package at Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City
$60

Starting bid

Complimentary One- Night Stay at Ameristar Kansas City + $150 Dinner Comp at their Signature KC Chop House, Valid Through December 2025

Travis Kelce Canvas Painting item
Travis Kelce Canvas Painting
$80

Starting bid

30 x 40 Canvas Painting of Chiefs #87 Travis Kelce, by TAG Art

World Cup 2026 Canvas Painting item
World Cup 2026 Canvas Painting
$80

Starting bid

Canvas Painting for 2026 World Cup, by TAG Art

Kelce + Mahomes Canvas Painting item
Kelce + Mahomes Canvas Painting
$80

Starting bid

40 x 30 Canvas Painting of Chiefs #87 Travis Kelce and #15 Patrick Mahomes, by TAG Art

Private Wine Class for 20 Guests item
Private Wine Class for 20 Guests
$50

Starting bid

Private Wine Class for up to 20 Guests at Total Wine and More, Valid Through 5/16/2026

AMC Basket + 6 Movie Tickets + 2 Popcorn Vouchers item
AMC Basket + 6 Movie Tickets + 2 Popcorn Vouchers
$40

Starting bid

AMC Themed Basket Including 6 Black Tickets + 2 Popcorn Vouchers

Cutting Board + $25 Gift Card + Oils + Jams item
Cutting Board + $25 Gift Card + Oils + Jams
$20

Starting bid

Cutting Board Handmade by Paul Barufaldi + Oil & Vinegar Set + Assorted Jams + $25 Gift Card to GourmentGiftBaskets.com

Princess of the Amazons item
Princess of the Amazons
$40

Starting bid

15 x 19 Limited Edition Fine Art Print of "Princess of the Amazons", an Illustration by Alex Ross for the Graphic Novel Wonder Woman: Spirit and Truth. Only 75 Prints in Existence.

Metal Lion Wall Art item
Metal Lion Wall Art
$25

Starting bid

Measures Approximately 23 x 19 Inches

Complimentary Portrait Session item
Complimentary Portrait Session
$80

Starting bid

One Complimentary Portrait Session with Traci White Photography - Up To 60 Minutes of Photography + Privately Edited Online Gallery for Viewing and Downloading ($350 Value) - traciwhitephotography.com

#1. 3 Month Membership to Club Carwash item
#1. 3 Month Membership to Club Carwash
$30

Starting bid

3 Month MVP Unlimited Membership at Club Carwash ($120 Value)

#2. 3 Month Membership to Club Carwash item
#2. 3 Month Membership to Club Carwash
$30

Starting bid

3 Month MVP Unlimited Membership at Club Carwash ($120 Value)

4 Passes to Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun item
4 Passes to Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun
$60

Starting bid

4 Passes Good for Both Parks - Expires 9/7/2026 ($280 Value)

2 Regular Season Home Game Tickets item
2 Regular Season Home Game Tickets
$120

Starting bid

2 Tickets to a Regular Season Chiefs Home Game of Buyers Choice (see flyer) - Tickets Include 1 Parking Pass - Seats Located in Lower Half of Upper Bowl - Exact Seats & Tickets Delivered Week of Game

Autographed 'Isla Wins' Photo item
Autographed 'Isla Wins' Photo
$10

Starting bid

Framed 4 x 6 Photo of Isla Kicking Cancer's Butt, Autographed by Isla

