Isla Cares Foundation's Silent Auction

Authentic KC Chiefs Football Autographed by #24 Sky Moore
Cooper's Hawk Red Blend Wine + 3 Month Wine of the Month Club Membership ($130 value) + Complimentary Wine Tasting for 2
Chainsaw Sculpted Bear by Steven Higgins at Family Tree Carvings - Measures Approximately 21 Inches Tall
Chiefs Mini Helmet Autographed by #54 Leo Chenal
$200 Spa Finder Giftcard + Basket Including Candle, Wine Glass, Luxury Blanket, Soap, Bath Fizz, etc.
Chiefs Mini Helmet Autographed by Former Chiefs Player, #25 Clyde Edwards- Helaire
Soccer Ball Autographed by Sporting KC Soccer Team
KC Current Scarf + 8x10 Framed Autographed Photo of KC Current #10, Lo'eau LaBonta
5 Passes for 1 Hour of Bowling + 5 Passes for 1 Game of Laser Tag + 5 Passes for 1 Hour of Game Play at Main Event, Valued at $300
Voucher Valid for 4 Center Ice Tickets to a 2025-2026 Regular Season Home Game (some exclusions apply)
Gift Certificate for a 1 Night Stay for 2 at the Eureka Springs Landmark Crescent Hotel. Valid Sunday-Thursday Until June 2026 and Some Black-Out Dates Apply
2 Gift Cards, Each Good for 1 Free Race and License at K1Speed, Valued at $75
Complimentary One- Night Stay at Ameristar Kansas City + $150 Dinner Comp at their Signature KC Chop House, Valid Through December 2025
30 x 40 Canvas Painting of Chiefs #87 Travis Kelce, by TAG Art
Canvas Painting for 2026 World Cup, by TAG Art
40 x 30 Canvas Painting of Chiefs #87 Travis Kelce and #15 Patrick Mahomes, by TAG Art
Private Wine Class for up to 20 Guests at Total Wine and More, Valid Through 5/16/2026
AMC Themed Basket Including 6 Black Tickets + 2 Popcorn Vouchers
Cutting Board Handmade by Paul Barufaldi + Oil & Vinegar Set + Assorted Jams + $25 Gift Card to GourmentGiftBaskets.com
15 x 19 Limited Edition Fine Art Print of "Princess of the Amazons", an Illustration by Alex Ross for the Graphic Novel Wonder Woman: Spirit and Truth. Only 75 Prints in Existence.
Measures Approximately 23 x 19 Inches
One Complimentary Portrait Session with Traci White Photography - Up To 60 Minutes of Photography + Privately Edited Online Gallery for Viewing and Downloading ($350 Value) - traciwhitephotography.com
3 Month MVP Unlimited Membership at Club Carwash ($120 Value)
3 Month MVP Unlimited Membership at Club Carwash ($120 Value)
4 Passes Good for Both Parks - Expires 9/7/2026 ($280 Value)
2 Tickets to a Regular Season Chiefs Home Game of Buyers Choice (see flyer) - Tickets Include 1 Parking Pass - Seats Located in Lower Half of Upper Bowl - Exact Seats & Tickets Delivered Week of Game
Framed 4 x 6 Photo of Isla Kicking Cancer's Butt, Autographed by Isla
