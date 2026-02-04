Isla Cares Fowling Tournament Sponsorship

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About this event
Sponsors 1 family care package- Includes your company logo on our website and social media and recognition at the event
Sponsors 2 family care packages- Includes your company logo on our website, social media, and event day signage, recognition at the event, and tournament entry for one 2-person team
Sponsors 4 family care packages- Includes your company logo on our website, social media, and event day signage, recognition at the event, and two 2-person teams
$
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