Isla Cares Foundation

Hosted by

Isla Cares Foundation

About this event

Isla Cares Fowling Tournament Sponsorship

1020 103rd St

Kansas City, MO 64114, USA

It's a Strike!
$250

Sponsors 1 family care package- Includes your company logo on our website and social media and recognition at the event

Perfect Game
$500

Sponsors 2 family care packages- Includes your company logo on our website, social media, and event day signage, recognition at the event, and tournament entry for one 2-person team

King Pin
$1,000

Sponsors 4 family care packages- Includes your company logo on our website, social media, and event day signage, recognition at the event, and two 2-person teams

Add a donation for Isla Cares Foundation

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