Isla Cares Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Chainsaw Bear Carving by Steven Higgins
Measures 9 1/4” H
Donated by Family Tree Carvings
Starting bid
Chainsaw Bear Carving by Steven Higgins
Measures 9” H
Donated by Family Tree Carvings
Starting bid
Chainsaw Owl Carving by Steven Higgins
Measures 6 1/2” H
Donated by Family Tree Carvings
Starting bid
Acrylic Painting Featuring Kansas City Chiefs #87 Travis Kielce & #15 Patrick Mahomes
Measures 29” H x 23” W
Donated by TAG Art
Starting bid
Acrylic Painting Featuring Kansas City Chiefs #95 Chris Jones
Measures 25”H x 19” W
Donated by TAG Art
Starting bid
Acrylic Painting Featuring Kansas City Chiefs #87, Travis Kelce & Head Coach, Andy Reid
Measures 20”W x 16”H
Donated by TAG Art
Starting bid
“The Duke” NFL Wilson Game Ball with Exclusive Leather
Autographed by 2019 Super Bowl Champion Quarterback’s Room Including Patrick Mahomes, Matt Moore, & Chad Henne
Starting bid
One (1) Free Hour of Bowling x5
One (1) Free Hour of Game Play x5
One (1) Free Game of Laser Tag x 5
Donated by Main Event, Independence
Starting bid
50 GO BIG! Car Washes at GO! Car Wash
Valid at any GO! Car Wash Location
Vouchers Expire October 1, 2026
Starting bid
Includes $200 Spa Finder Gift Card, Spa Headbands + Wristbands, Socks, Tarte Sea Hydrating Boost, Pedicure Kit, "Whiskey" Fragrance Soap Bar, Scalp Massager, Mary Kay Satin Hands, Therabox 30 Day Detox, Facial Roller, Foot Mask, Clear Proof Deep Cleansing Charcoal Mask, Dashing Diva Gel Nail Strips, Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt, Candle, Wicker Basket, and more
Starting bid
Kansas City Chiefs Wilson Football
Autographed by Former KC Chiefs Linebacker & Two-Time Super Bowl Champion, Leo Chenal
Starting bid
Four (4) Regular Season Game Tickets
$200 Value
Donated by The Victory Project
Starting bid
One-Night Stay in a Deluxe King Guest Room at The Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs
+ One (1) Bottle of Wine Donated by Stonehill Winery
Expires September 2, 2026
Starting bid
Handmade Pottery by Jeff Walker, Master Craftsman at Silver Dollar City
Measures 8 1/4" H x 14" W
Donated by Margaret Ward, State Farm
Starting bid
Wilson Football Autographed by Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach, Andy Reid
Starting bid
Ninja Pods + Grounds Machine
Starbucks Lid Stopper
Four (4) Bags of Starbucks Sunsera Blend
Two (2) Starbucks Cups
& Hello Kitty Barista Plush
Starting bid
Four (4) General Admission Passes to the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium
Expires December 31, 2026
Not Valid for After-Hours Events
Starting bid
Chiefs Wicker Basket, 32 oz Igloo Tumbler with Straw, Travel Mug, Beanie, T-Shirt (size M), Paper Party Supplies for 24 Guests, 8x10 print of Nick Bolton, 500 Piece Puzzle, Bottle Coozie, & Four (4) Chiefs Kingdom Plastic Cups
Starting bid
50" x 60" Frosty Fleece Throw Blanket, 8x10 Print of Travis Kelce, “KC” Charlie Hustle Hat, Coffee Mug, 4x Super Bowl Championships Commemorative Football, & Four (4) Chiefs Kingdom Plastic Cups
Starting bid
$50 Top Golf
$50 30 Hop
$50 AMC Theaters
$100 Scheels
$25 Panera Bread
$25 Chipotle
$50 Red Robin
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