Neon bowling pins and a football are in the foreground, with the text "ISLA CARES SECOND ANNUAL Fowling Tournament" and a yellow ribbon in the background.

Hosted by

Isla Cares Foundation

About this event

Isla Cares Silent Auction 2026

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Chainsaw Carved Bear item
Chainsaw Carved Bear
$30

Starting bid

Chainsaw Bear Carving by Steven Higgins 

Measures 9 1/4” H

Donated by Family Tree Carvings

Chainsaw Carved Bear with Heart item
Chainsaw Carved Bear with Heart
$30

Starting bid

Chainsaw Bear Carving by Steven Higgins 

Measures 9” H

Donated by Family Tree Carvings

Chainsaw Carved Owl item
Chainsaw Carved Owl
$30

Starting bid

Chainsaw Owl Carving by Steven Higgins 

Measures 6 1/2” H

Donated by Family Tree Carvings

"First Down" Framed Painting item
"First Down" Framed Painting
$60

Starting bid

Acrylic Painting Featuring Kansas City Chiefs #87 Travis Kielce & #15 Patrick Mahomes

Measures 29” H x 23” W

Donated by TAG Art 

Jones Framed Painting item
Jones Framed Painting
$60

Starting bid

Acrylic Painting Featuring Kansas City Chiefs #95 Chris Jones

Measures 25”H x 19” W

Donated by TAG Art

Kelce & Reid Framed Painting item
Kelce & Reid Framed Painting
$60

Starting bid

Acrylic Painting Featuring Kansas City Chiefs #87, Travis Kelce & Head Coach, Andy Reid

Measures 20”W x 16”H

Donated by TAG Art

"The Duke" KC Chiefs Autographed Football item
"The Duke" KC Chiefs Autographed Football item
"The Duke" KC Chiefs Autographed Football
$100

Starting bid

“The Duke” NFL Wilson Game Ball with Exclusive Leather

Autographed by 2019 Super Bowl Champion Quarterback’s Room Including Patrick Mahomes, Matt Moore, & Chad Henne

Main Event Ultimate Experience Package item
Main Event Ultimate Experience Package
$80

Starting bid

One (1) Free Hour of Bowling x5 

One (1) Free Hour of Game Play x5 

One (1) Free Game of Laser Tag x 5

Donated by Main Event, Independence

Go! Car Wash item
Go! Car Wash
$30

Starting bid

50 GO BIG! Car Washes at GO! Car Wash

Valid at any GO! Car Wash Location 

Vouchers Expire October 1, 2026

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$80

Starting bid

Includes $200 Spa Finder Gift Card, Spa Headbands + Wristbands, Socks, Tarte Sea Hydrating Boost, Pedicure Kit, "Whiskey" Fragrance Soap Bar, Scalp Massager, Mary Kay Satin Hands, Therabox 30 Day Detox, Facial Roller, Foot Mask, Clear Proof Deep Cleansing Charcoal Mask, Dashing Diva Gel Nail Strips, Dr. Teal's Epsom Salt, Candle, Wicker Basket, and more

Leo Chenal Autographed Football item
Leo Chenal Autographed Football
$40

Starting bid

Kansas City Chiefs Wilson Football 

Autographed by Former KC Chiefs Linebacker & Two-Time Super Bowl Champion, Leo Chenal

Sporting KC Game for Four item
Sporting KC Game for Four
$30

Starting bid

Four (4) Regular Season Game Tickets

$200 Value

Donated by The Victory Project

Elms Hotel & Spa item
Elms Hotel & Spa
$50

Starting bid

One-Night Stay in a Deluxe King Guest Room at The Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs

+ One (1) Bottle of Wine Donated by Stonehill Winery

Expires September 2, 2026

Handmade Decorative Bowl item
Handmade Decorative Bowl item
Handmade Decorative Bowl
$20

Starting bid

Handmade Pottery by Jeff Walker, Master Craftsman at Silver Dollar City

Measures 8 1/4" H x 14" W 

Donated by Margaret Ward, State Farm

Andy Reid Autographed Football item
Andy Reid Autographed Football item
Andy Reid Autographed Football
$80

Starting bid

Wilson Football Autographed by Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach, Andy Reid

For Coffee Lovers item
For Coffee Lovers
$30

Starting bid

Ninja Pods + Grounds Machine

Starbucks Lid Stopper

Four (4) Bags of Starbucks Sunsera Blend

Two (2) Starbucks Cups

& Hello Kitty Barista Plush

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium Passes for Four item
Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium Passes for Four
$20

Starting bid

Four (4) General Admission Passes to the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium

Expires December 31, 2026

Not Valid for After-Hours Events

Kansas City Chiefs Tailgating Basket item
Kansas City Chiefs Tailgating Basket
$30

Starting bid

Chiefs Wicker Basket, 32 oz Igloo Tumbler with Straw, Travel Mug, Beanie, T-Shirt (size M), Paper Party Supplies for 24 Guests, 8x10 print of Nick Bolton, 500 Piece Puzzle, Bottle Coozie, & Four (4) Chiefs Kingdom Plastic Cups

Kansas City Chiefs Cozy Basket item
Kansas City Chiefs Cozy Basket
$30

Starting bid

50" x 60" Frosty Fleece Throw Blanket, 8x10 Print of Travis Kelce, “KC” Charlie Hustle Hat, Coffee Mug, 4x Super Bowl Championships Commemorative Football, & Four (4) Chiefs Kingdom Plastic Cups

Gift Card Bouquet item
Gift Card Bouquet
$60

Starting bid

$50 Top Golf

$50 30 Hop

$50 AMC Theaters

$100 Scheels

$25 Panera Bread

$25 Chipotle

$50 Red Robin

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