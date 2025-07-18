Isla Jade Foundation Annual Fundraising Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
$
Can’t attend? Honor a family by gifting a seat to a grieving parent. Your generosity allows someone in need of healing and connection to attend this special evening.
Includes admission for one guest to our annual fundraising dinner, a night of connection, remembrance, cocktails, dancing, and heartfelt moments.
Includes 1 ticket + a memorial candle lit. Sponsored by your family or business.
Includes 2 tickets + your business name listed on event signage and digital event materials.
Perfect for local businesses looking to support families and raise awareness through meaningful giving.
Includes 2 event tickets business or family name featured in event program + social media recognition leading up to the event.
This specific tier funds 10 Care Packages through our partnership with Aaliyah in Action, delivered to the hospitals that receive our Caring Cradles.
Includes 4 tickets + business or family name featured in event program + social media recognition leading up to the event.
Ideal for families or small teams who want to attend together and contribute at a deeper level.
Includes 8 tickets (one full table) + table signage (in honor of a family or business) + name/logo on event materials.
Reserve a table for your family, friends or team.
Includes 8 tickets
Receive top recognition as our Presenting Sponsor, with your name or brand featured as “Presented by [Your Name/Business]” on all event materials. This tier includes premium logo placement on signage and during the event, verbal recognition during the program, and the opportunity to speak during the event.
You’ll also be featured on our event webpage and highlighted across social media before and after the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!