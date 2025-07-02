Sponsor Registration for Isla Medical Foundation Annual Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Showcase your company, family, or group's support by displaying photos or logos on signage at a hole of your choice (holes picked on first come first serve basis) and social media shoutouts! Deadline to sign up is Aug 31
Benefits include:
-Your logo or photo displayed at the hole of your choice
-Social media posts
-Opportunity for your product/signage displayed at registration
-Opportunity for your promotional materials included in gift bags
Deadline to sign up is Aug 31
Benefits include:
-Your logo or photo displayed at the hole of your choice
-Your logo prominently featured in all communications, marketing announcements, and social media posts about the fundraiser
-Opportunity for your product/signage displayed at registration
-Opportunity for your promotional materials included in gift bags
-Being included on the non-profit's online "Supporters" list
Deadline to sign up is Aug 31
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!