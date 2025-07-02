Isla Medical Foundation

Isla Medical Foundation

Sponsor Registration for Isla Medical Foundation Annual Golf Tournament

1 Ethel Coplen Way

Irvine, CA 92612, USA

Gold Event Sponsor
$150

Showcase your company, family, or group's support by displaying photos or logos on signage at a hole of your choice (holes picked on first come first serve basis) and social media shoutouts! Deadline to sign up is Aug 31

Diamond Event Sponsor
$500

Benefits include:

-Your logo or photo displayed at the hole of your choice
-Social media posts
-Opportunity for your product/signage displayed at registration
-Opportunity for your promotional materials included in gift bags

Deadline to sign up is Aug 31

Platinum Event Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits include:

-Your logo or photo displayed at the hole of your choice
-Your logo prominently featured in all communications, marketing announcements, and social media posts about the fundraiser
-Opportunity for your product/signage displayed at registration
-Opportunity for your promotional materials included in gift bags
-Being included on the non-profit's online "Supporters" list

Deadline to sign up is Aug 31

Add a donation for Isla Medical Foundation

$

