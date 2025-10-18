ISLA PD - Compassionate Consequences

Special rate available exclusively for Individual Members.
Includes access to: workshop, recording, and all resources!
(Nonrefundable)
Individual Ticket Rate - Includes access to: workshop, recording, and all resources.
(Nonrefundable)
Special discounted bulk rate available exclusively for School Members.
Includes access for up to 10 staff members to: workshop, recording, and all resources!
(Nonrefundable)
Bulk rate option available for schools.
Includes access for up to 10 staff members to: workshop, recording, and all resources!
(Nonrefundable)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!