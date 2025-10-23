Islamic Schools League Of America

Islamic Schools League Of America

ISLA School Sponsors - Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference

9610 Good Luck Rd

Lanham, MD 20706, USA

Raffle Prize
$100

One raffle prize which for the ISLA Leadership Retreat which includes the following:

  • Verbal acknowledgement of the sponsor during the Retreat
  • Social Media mention
  • Logo in Leadership Brochure
Bronze
$250

One sponsorship package for both the ISLA Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference on December 4-7, 2025. Includes the following:

  • Logo in digital marketing
  • Social media mention
  • Option to provide a branded swag item for attendee gift bags

 *Registration, Lodging and transportation not included

**Swag items must be sent to ISLA by November 25th.


(Non-refundable)

Silver
$1,000

One sponsorship package for both the ISLA Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference on December 4-7, 2025. Includes the following:

  • Full-page digital program booklet ad
  • Logo in digital marketing
  • Social media highlight
  • Option to provide a branded swag item for attendee gift bags

 *Registration, Lodging and transportation not included

**Swag items must be sent to ISLA by November 25th.


(Non-refundable)

Gold
$2,000

One sponsorship package for both the ISLA Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference on December 4-7, 2025. Includes the following:

  • Complimentary registration* (1 ticket) for daytime activities & meals to both Pre-Retreat Workshop & Retreat
  • 3-5 minute remarks during the Leadership Retreat (may be a video) 
  • Sponsor table at the retreat
  • Full-page digital program booklet ad
  • Social media highlight
  • Logo in digital marketing
  • Option to provide a branded swag item for attendee gift bags

 *Lodging and transportation not included

**Swag items must be sent to ISLA by November 25th.


(Non-refundable)

Platinum/School Host
$5,000

One sponsorship package for both the ISLA Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference on December 4-7, 2025. Includes the following:

  • Listed as school host on all digital marketing materials
  • Dedicated social media post
  • Complimentary registration* (2 tickets) for daytime activities & meals to Pre-Retreat Workshop & Retreat
  • 3-5 minute remarks during the Leadership Retreat (may be a video) 
  • Sponsor table at the retreat
  • Full-page digital program booklet ad
  • Social media highlight
  • Logo in digital marketing
  • Option to provide a branded swag item for attendee gift bags

 *Lodging and transportation not included

**Swag items must be sent to ISLA by November 25th.


(Non-refundable)

Presenting Sponsor
$7,500

One sponsorship package for both the ISLA Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference on December 4-7, 2025. Includes the following:

  • Premiere recognition with name and logo featured on all digital Pre-Retreat Workshop & Retreat
  • Customized speaking opportunity
  • 2 Complimentary registrations* for the pre-retreat workshop & retreat (includes two nights lodging at Diyanet Center on Dec. 5 & 6)
  • Featured sponsor table at the retreat
  • Full-page premium placed ad in the digital program booklet
  • Acknowledgement during both events.
  • Social media highlight
  • Option to provide a branded swag item for attendee gift bags

 *Transportation not included

**Swag items must be sent to ISLA by November 25th.


(Non-refundable)

Silver School Special
$500

Upgrade - One sponsorship package for both the ISLA Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference on December 4-7, 2025. Includes the following:

  • Complimentary registration* (1 ticket) for daytime activities & meals to both Pre-Retreat Workshop & Retreat
  • 3-5 minute remarks during the Leadership Retreat (may be a video) 
  • Sponsor table at the retreat
  • Full-page digital program booklet ad
  • Social media highlight
  • Logo in digital marketing
  • Option to provide a branded swag item for attendee gift bags

 *Lodging and transportation not included

**Swag items must be sent to ISLA by November 25th.


(Non-refundable)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!