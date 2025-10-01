ISLA SPIRIT STORE – PREORDER

ISLA Blanket – Oversized, Ultra Soft & Full of Spirit!

Snuggle up in school spirit with our ISLA Blanket! This oversized 60" x 70" blanket is crafted from ultra-soft 300 GSM plush, making it the perfect companion for chilly game nights, movie marathons, or relaxing at home.





Designed with comfort and durability in mind, it features hemmed edges for a polished finish and lasting use. Whether you're lounging, cheering, or gifting, this cozy blanket is a must-have!