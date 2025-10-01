form_archived

ISLA SPIRIT STORE – PREORDER

NEW: ISLA Blanket item
NEW: ISLA Blanket
$30

ISLA Blanket – Oversized, Ultra Soft & Full of Spirit!
Snuggle up in school spirit with our ISLA Blanket! This oversized 60" x 70" blanket is crafted from ultra-soft 300 GSM plush, making it the perfect companion for chilly game nights, movie marathons, or relaxing at home.


Designed with comfort and durability in mind, it features hemmed edges for a polished finish and lasting use. Whether you're lounging, cheering, or gifting, this cozy blanket is a must-have!

NEW: ISLA Socks (Choose Style)
$10

Made with premium combed/compacted cotton for strength & comfort. 100% knitted socks. $10/pair. Available in 3 styles & multiple sizes:


Striped

Drip

Solid Navy

Quarter-zip Fleece (adults only)
$35

This is a Port & Company quarter-zip Fleece designed for families to show their support of ISLA!

Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Choose Color)
$18

Uniform approved t-shirt for all grades.

All school- Black

Kinder- Yellow

1st Grade- Blue

2nd Grade- Green

3rd Grade- Red

4th Grade- Orange

5th Grade- Purple


Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Choose Color)
$20

Uniform approved long sleeve t-shirt for all grades.

All school- Black

Kinder- Yellow

1st Grade- Blue

2nd Grade- Green

3rd Grade- Red

4th Grade- Orange

5th Grade- Purple


Hooded Sweatshirt for All Grades (Choose Color)
$28

Uniform approved hooded sweatshirt. Available in 4 colors (any grade can wear any color):

Black

Hunter Green

Royal Blue

Navy Blue


Zip-Up Sweatshirt for All Grades (Choose Color)
$40

Uniform approved zip-up sweatshirt. Available in 4 colors (any grade can wear any color):

Black

Hunter Green

Royal Blue

Navy Blue


Crew Neck Sweatshirt for All Grades (Choose Color)
$25

Uniform approved crew neck sweatshirt. Available in 4 colors (any grade can wear any color):

Black

Hunter Green

Royal Blue

Navy Blue


Stocking Caps (Choose Style)
$20

2 options of stocking caps:


1. Sport-Tek® Stripe Pom Pom Beanie

2. Port & Company® Fleece-Lined Knit Cap

Baseball Hats (Choose Color)
$20

Port & Company paneled hat available in adult and youth sizes. 4 colors available:

Black

Royal Blue

Hunter Green

Navy Blue

Trucker Hats (Choose Color)
$20

Port Authority Snapback trucker hat

Black

Royal Blue

Navy Blue

Yard Signs
$15

I ❤️ ISLA yard signs — showcase your school pride to your neighbors.

ISLA Tote Bags
$10

For groceries, sleepovers, and more.

Stickers
$3

Perfect for your Stanley, Laptops, etc.

