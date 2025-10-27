ISLA Spirit Store - In Person

Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Choose Color) item
Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Choose Color)
$18

Uniform approved t-shirt for all grades.

All school- Black

Kinder- Yellow

1st Grade- Blue

2nd Grade- Green

3rd Grade- Red

4th Grade- Orange

5th Grade- Purple


Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Choose Color) item
Long Sleeve T-Shirt (Choose Color)
$20

Uniform approved long sleeve t-shirt for all grades.

All school- Black

Kinder- Yellow

1st Grade- Blue

2nd Grade- Green

3rd Grade- Red

4th Grade- Orange

5th Grade- Purple


Hooded Sweatshirt (Choose Color)
$28

Uniform approved hooded sweatshirt. Available in 4 colors:

Black

Hunter Green

Royal Blue

Navy Blue


Zip-Up Sweatshirt (Choose Color) item
Zip-Up Sweatshirt (Choose Color)
$40

Uniform approved zip-up sweatshirt. Available in 4 colors:

Black

Hunter Green

Royal Blue

Navy Blue


Crew Neck Sweatshirt (Choose Color)
$25

Uniform approved crew neck sweatshirt. Available in 4 colors:

Black

Hunter Green

Royal Blue

Navy Blue


ISLA Socks (Choose Style) item
ISLA Socks (Choose Style) item
ISLA Socks (Choose Style) item
ISLA Socks (Choose Style)
$10

Made with premium combed/compacted cotton for strength & comfort. 100% knitted socks. $10/pair. Available in 3 styles & multiple sizes:


Striped

Drip

Solid Navy

Stocking Caps (Choose Style) item
Stocking Caps (Choose Style) item
Stocking Caps (Choose Style)
$20

2 options of stocking caps:


1. Sport-Tek® Stripe Pom Pom Beanie

2. Port & Company® Fleece-Lined Knit Cap

Baseball Hats (Choose Color) item
Baseball Hats (Choose Color) item
Baseball Hats (Choose Color)
$20

Port & Company paneled hat available in adult and youth sizes. 4 colors available:

Black

Royal Blue

Hunter Green

Navy Blue

Trucker Hats (Choose Color) item
Trucker Hats (Choose Color) item
Trucker Hats (Choose Color) item
Trucker Hats (Choose Color)
$20

Port Authority Snapback trucker hat

Black

Royal Blue

Navy Blue

Yard Signs
$15

I ❤️ ISLA yard signs — showcase your school pride to your neighbors.

ISLA Tote Bags
$10

For groceries, sleepovers, and more.

Stickers
$3

Perfect for your Stanley, Laptops, etc.

Add a donation for ISLA PTO

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!