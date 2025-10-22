Islamic Schools League Of America

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Islamic Schools League Of America

About this event

Sales closed

ISLA Corporate Sponsors - Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference

9610 Good Luck Rd

Lanham, MD 20706, USA

Raffle Sponsor
$100

Raffle item for the ISLA retreat. To include:

  • Verbal acknowledgement at the ISLA Leadership Retreat
  • Social Media mention
  • Inclusion in digital brochure
Bronze Sponsor
$750

(Non-refundable)
One sponsorship package for both the ISLA Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference on December 4-7, 2025

Includes:

  • Logo in digital marketing
  • Social media mention
  • Option to provide a branded swag item for attendee gift bags

 *Registration, Lodging and transportation not included


**Swag items must be sent to ISLA by November 25th.

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

(Non-refundable)
One sponsorship package for both the ISLA Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference on December 4-7, 2025. Includes:

  • Complimentary registration* (1 ticket) for daytime activities & meals to Pre-Retreat Workshop & Retreat
  • 3-5 minute remarks during the Leadership Retreat (may be a video) 
  • Sponsor table at the retreat
  • Logo in digital marketing
  • Full-page digital program booklet ad
  • Social media highlight
  • Option to provide a branded swag item for attendee gift bags

 *Lodging and transportation not included

**Swag items must be sent to ISLA by November 25th.


Gold - Host Sponsor
$5,000

(Non-refundable)
One sponsorship package for both the ISLA Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference on December 4-7, 2025. Includes:

  • Listed as school host on all digital marketing materials
  • Dedicated social media post
  • Complimentary registration* (2 tickets) for daytime activities & meals to Pre-Retreat Workshop & Retreat
  • 3-5 minute remarks during the Leadership Retreat (may be a video) 
  • Sponsor table at the retreat
  • Logo in digital marketing
  • Full-page digital program booklet ad
  • Social media highlight
  • Option to provide a branded swag item for attendee gift bags

*Lodging and transportation NOT included

**Swag items must be sent to ISLA by November 25th.


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