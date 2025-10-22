ISLA Corporate Sponsors - Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference

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About this event
Raffle item for the ISLA retreat. To include:
(Non-refundable)
One sponsorship package for both the ISLA Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference on December 4-7, 2025
Includes:
*Registration, Lodging and transportation not included
**Swag items must be sent to ISLA by November 25th.
(Non-refundable)
One sponsorship package for both the ISLA Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference on December 4-7, 2025. Includes:
*Lodging and transportation not included
**Swag items must be sent to ISLA by November 25th.
(Non-refundable)
One sponsorship package for both the ISLA Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference on December 4-7, 2025. Includes:
*Lodging and transportation NOT included
**Swag items must be sent to ISLA by November 25th.
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