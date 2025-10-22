ISLA Corporate Sponsors - Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference

(Non-refundable)

One sponsorship package for both the ISLA Retreat & Pre-Retreat Conference on December 4-7, 2025. Includes:

Complimentary registration* (1 ticket) for daytime activities & meals to Pre-Retreat Workshop & Retreat

3-5 minute remarks during the Leadership Retreat (may be a video)

Sponsor table at the retreat

Logo in digital marketing

Full-page digital program booklet ad

Social media highlight

Option to provide a branded swag item for attendee gift bags

*Lodging and transportation not included



**Swag items must be sent to ISLA by November 25th.



