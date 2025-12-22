Islamic Center Of Virginia's Silent Auction

Veil of Night, Heart of Noor https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/products/syeda-mleeha-shah-title-veil-of-night-heart-of-noor Veil of Night, Heart of Noor was painted as an intentional beginning to my year—a quiet return to

faith, grounding, and clarity. Set against layers of darkness, the Shahadah emerges as the central

truth: unwavering, luminous, and eternal. For a Muslim, the Shahadah is not only a declaration of

belief, but a compass for life—affirming oneness, purpose, and submission to divine wisdom in

every season.

The dark, textured surface represents the veils we move through: uncertainty, grief, and the unseen

struggles of the inner world. At its heart, the Noor stands firm—light that is not extinguished by

darkness, but revealed through it. This piece reflects my belief that faith is most powerful when it

anchors us at the start, reminding us who we are, where we stand, and whom we return to.