Islamic Center Of Virginia's Silent Auction

Van Cleef Set item
Van Cleef Set
$3,800

Starting bid

Van Cleef set: Necklace, Earrings and Bracelet. 21karat and 23.4 grams

Gold Set #1 item
Gold Set #1
$4,100

Starting bid

Gold Set #1: Necklace, Earrings and Bracelet. 21karat and 27.7 grams

Circle Gold Set item
Circle Gold Set
$2,700

Starting bid

Circle Gold Set: Necklace, Earrings and Bracelet. 21karat and 16.9 grams

Dainty Set item
Dainty Set
$1,600

Starting bid

Dainty Set: Necklace, Earrings and Ring. 21karat and 9.8 grams

Aqeeq Stone Ring item
Aqeeq Stone Ring
$150

Starting bid

All Natural Aqeeq gem stone with 100% ornate hand craft and 925 Sterling Silver

Emerald Green Sikma Khribar with 24 k gold item
Emerald Green Sikma Khribar with 24 k gold
$500

Starting bid

Emerald Green Sikma Khribar all natural stone with authentic 24 karat gold shavings in stone Mesbaha

Blue enamel Mesbaha item
Blue enamel Mesbaha
$300

Starting bid

Authentic blue enamel stone and 100% sterling silver mesbaha

YSL Loulou Medium Black Bag item
YSL Loulou Medium Black Bag
$1,500

Starting bid

Saint Laurent Loulou Medium YSL Shoulder Bag in Quilted Leather Matelasse' Chain Bag. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.

Saint Laurent Red Bag item
Saint Laurent Red Bag
$700

Starting bid

Saint Laurent YSL Red Monogram cabas leather tote. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.

Christian Dior Lady Leather handbag item
Christian Dior Lady Leather handbag
$1,800

Starting bid

Christian Dior Lady Metallic Grey Lambskin Cannage Medium Dior. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.

Gucci wallet on chain item
Gucci wallet on chain
$500

Starting bid

Gucci Dionysus wallet on chain. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.

Chanel Calfskin Wallet item
Chanel Calfskin Wallet
$350

Starting bid

Chanel Calfskin Quilted Cambon Long Double Wallet Black. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury wallet. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.

Chanel Leather clutch bag item
Chanel Leather clutch bag
$800

Starting bid

Chanel Leather clutch bag pink. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.

Louis Vuitton Keepall item
Louis Vuitton Keepall
$600

Starting bid

Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50 duffle bag. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.

Gucci Cherry Wallet item
Gucci Cherry Wallet
$300

Starting bid

Gucci Supreme Embellished Cherry Printed compact wallet. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury wallet. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.

Jacqemus Creme Handbag item
Jacqemus Creme Handbag
$500

Starting bid

Jacqemus Creme Handbag. The large Bambino. Authenticated, Brand new Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.

Coach Denim Bag item
Coach Denim Bag
$350

Starting bid

Coach Denim Bag. Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 with Quilting. Authenticate Brand new bag.

Veil of Night, Heart of Noor item
Veil of Night, Heart of Noor
$400

Starting bid

Veil of Night, Heart of Noor https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/products/syeda-mleeha-shah-title-veil-of-night-heart-of-noor Veil of Night, Heart of Noor was painted as an intentional beginning to my year—a quiet return to

faith, grounding, and clarity. Set against layers of darkness, the Shahadah emerges as the central

truth: unwavering, luminous, and eternal. For a Muslim, the Shahadah is not only a declaration of

belief, but a compass for life—affirming oneness, purpose, and submission to divine wisdom in

every season.

The dark, textured surface represents the veils we move through: uncertainty, grief, and the unseen

struggles of the inner world. At its heart, the Noor stands firm—light that is not extinguished by

darkness, but revealed through it. This piece reflects my belief that faith is most powerful when it

anchors us at the start, reminding us who we are, where we stand, and whom we return to.

Islamic Calligraphy with Floral Art item
Islamic Calligraphy with Floral Art
$75

Starting bid

