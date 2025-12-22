Islamic Center Of Virginia's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Van Cleef set: Necklace, Earrings and Bracelet. 21karat and 23.4 grams
Starting bid
Gold Set #1: Necklace, Earrings and Bracelet. 21karat and 27.7 grams
Starting bid
Circle Gold Set: Necklace, Earrings and Bracelet. 21karat and 16.9 grams
Starting bid
Dainty Set: Necklace, Earrings and Ring. 21karat and 9.8 grams
Starting bid
All Natural Aqeeq gem stone with 100% ornate hand craft and 925 Sterling Silver
Starting bid
Emerald Green Sikma Khribar all natural stone with authentic 24 karat gold shavings in stone Mesbaha
Starting bid
Authentic blue enamel stone and 100% sterling silver mesbaha
Starting bid
Saint Laurent Loulou Medium YSL Shoulder Bag in Quilted Leather Matelasse' Chain Bag. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
Saint Laurent YSL Red Monogram cabas leather tote. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
Christian Dior Lady Metallic Grey Lambskin Cannage Medium Dior. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
Gucci Dionysus wallet on chain. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
Chanel Calfskin Quilted Cambon Long Double Wallet Black. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury wallet. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
Chanel Leather clutch bag pink. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50 duffle bag. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
Gucci Supreme Embellished Cherry Printed compact wallet. Authenticated, gently pre-owned Luxury wallet. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
Jacqemus Creme Handbag. The large Bambino. Authenticated, Brand new Luxury bag. Comes with certificate of Authenticity.
Starting bid
Coach Denim Bag. Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 with Quilting. Authenticate Brand new bag.
Starting bid
Veil of Night, Heart of Noor https://www.crossroadsartcenter.com/products/syeda-mleeha-shah-title-veil-of-night-heart-of-noor Veil of Night, Heart of Noor was painted as an intentional beginning to my year—a quiet return to
faith, grounding, and clarity. Set against layers of darkness, the Shahadah emerges as the central
truth: unwavering, luminous, and eternal. For a Muslim, the Shahadah is not only a declaration of
belief, but a compass for life—affirming oneness, purpose, and submission to divine wisdom in
every season.
The dark, textured surface represents the veils we move through: uncertainty, grief, and the unseen
struggles of the inner world. At its heart, the Noor stands firm—light that is not extinguished by
darkness, but revealed through it. This piece reflects my belief that faith is most powerful when it
anchors us at the start, reminding us who we are, where we stand, and whom we return to.
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!