This ticket includes entry to the Island City Wine Walk, featuring six wine samples thoughtfully paired with small bites at participating locations. Enjoy a relaxed evening of strolling, sipping, and savoring as you explore the flavors of Island City in style.
Bring a friend, partner, or fellow wine lover and enjoy the Island City Wine Walk together! This ticket includes admission for two people, with a total of twelve wine samples and perfectly paired bites to share along the way. Sip, stroll, and make it a memorable evening for two in beautiful Island City.
Gather your favorite people and make it a group night out! This package includes admission for six guests, with 36 wine samples and delicious pairings to enjoy along the way. Whether you're celebrating something special or just looking for a fun evening together, the Friends & Family Pack is the perfect way to sip, stroll, and savor Island City as a group.
