Island Explorers Spring 2026

We need EIGHT (8) adult volunteers for each trip to the island. Here are some facts to know before you sign up:
- Trips leave Carolina Beach Yacht Basin [209 Canal Drive, Carolina Beach, NC] at 10:00am
- Volunteers must arrive by 9:30 am
- Volunteers will return to the Carolina Beach Yacht Basin no later than 1:00 pm
- Transportation to and from Masonboro Island will be provided.
- You may want to bring sunscreen, weather appropriate clothing and personal water or snacks.
- When you arrive, you’ll connect with Jane Radack to receive a temporary parking pass and info you'll need to get started.
- You will receive an email or text two-to-five days before your trip with weather updates and trip instructions.
Here's what you might do while you're out there:
- Help students put on and take off life jackets.
- Funnel students from dock onto boat.
- Help move gear to and from the Island stations.
- Distribute water to students on the boat and on the island.
- Manage the netting of crabs lured in by the students at the tidal creek station.
- Record Tidal Creek data (# of crabs caught, water quality, etc…)
- Remind students of the scavenger hunt boundaries at the beach station and help them find natural treasures from the beach.
- Pick up litter.
- Take pictures of the student field scientists having fun while learning on this wonderful island
You may want to wear closed-toe/get-wet shoes, a hat and bring your own hydration/nutrition. Volunteers should be prepared to walk a few miles during the trip.
