Island Explorers Spring 2026

We need EIGHT (8) adult volunteers for each trip to the island. Here are some facts to know before you sign up:





Trips leave Carolina Beach Yacht Basin [209 Canal Drive, Carolina Beach, NC] at 10:00am

Volunteers must arrive by 9:30 am

Volunteers will return to the Carolina Beach Yacht Basin no later than 1:00 pm

Transportation to and from Masonboro Island will be provided.

You may want to bring sunscreen, weather appropriate clothing and personal water or snacks.

When you arrive, you’ll connect with Jane Radack to receive a temporary parking pass and info you'll need to get started.

You will receive an email or text two-to-five days before your trip with weather updates and trip instructions.





Here's what you might do while you're out there:

Help students put on and take off life jackets.

Funnel students from dock onto boat.

Help move gear to and from the Island stations.

Distribute water to students on the boat and on the island.

Manage the netting of crabs lured in by the students at the tidal creek station.

Record Tidal Creek data (# of crabs caught, water quality, etc…)

Remind students of the scavenger hunt boundaries at the beach station and help them find natural treasures from the beach.

Pick up litter.

Take pictures of the student field scientists having fun while learning on this wonderful island





You may want to wear closed-toe/get-wet shoes, a hat and bring your own hydration/nutrition. Volunteers should be prepared to walk a few miles during the trip.