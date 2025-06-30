eventClosed

Island Ripple Run Auction

auction.pickupLocation

159 State St, Portland, ME 04101, USA

4 Hearts of Pine Tickets- Saturday, 10/18 item
4 Hearts of Pine Tickets- Saturday, 10/18
$250

Valued at $350. Enjoy 4 designated seats in Section 113 for the 2nd to last home game on Saturday, October 18th!

4 Hearts of Pine Tickets- Saturday, 8/30 item
4 Hearts of Pine Tickets- Saturday, 8/30
$250

Valued at $350. Enjoy 4 designated seats in Section 113 for their home game on Saturday, 8/30 at 5pm!

1 night stay at Canopy Hotel + $75 Gift Card to Salt Yard item
1 night stay at Canopy Hotel + $75 Gift Card to Salt Yard
$400

This item is valued at $600. Enjoy a 1 night stay at Portland's Canopy hotel and dinner on us!

2 Tickets for a Love Point Oyster Farm Tour item
2 Tickets for a Love Point Oyster Farm Tour
$175

Valued at $300, experience a beautiful cruise around Casco Bay aboard a comfortable center console with a licensed captain and Love Point oyster farmer as your guide. We will drop anchor at our farm site and fill up on oysters while learning about the farming process and soaking in the natural wonders of Maine’s iconic coastline. Our farm is nestled into the southeast corner of Upper Goose Island - a remote, pristine setting with stunning natural beauty. Includes:

  • 2.5 hour immersive boat cruise guided by a Love Point farmer
  • Sightseeing on Casco Bay and visit to the farm site
  • Farmer’s insight into farming process, the benefits of oyster aquaculture, what to look for when tasting and buying oysters, and more!
  • All-you-can-eat oysters plucked fresh from the water
  • Oyster accoutrements (mignonette, lemons, cheese, crackers, and fruit)
  • Shucking lessons from a pro


2 Flappy Hour Tickets + $100 Gift Card to the Crown Jewel item
2 Flappy Hour Tickets + $100 Gift Card to the Crown Jewel
$150

Valued at $200, come celebrate Flappy Hour aboard the beautiful Calista Ann, our motored picnic boat! Enjoy a scenic Portland Maine boat charter to Crown Jewel on Great Diamond Island.Here's what to expect with our Flappy Hour cruise:

  • Round-trip cruise aboard the Calista Ann
  • Guaranteed dining reservation at Crown Jewel + $100 gift card
  • 1 hour of dining time (or 1.5 hours for brunch cruises)
  • Roughly 30-minute return ride to Portland
  • Plenty of photo ops and unforgettable coastal views


Maine Flag Chappy Wrap Blanket item
Maine Flag Chappy Wrap Blanket
$90

1 Chappy Wrap Blanket, valued at $150! Chappy Wrap Blankets are uniquely woven with a plush, natural-cotton blend and high-performance fibers. Produced with unparalleled craftsmanship in factories in Germany and Poland, they're made to last for the moments that matter.

Evergreen Houndstooth Chappy Wrap Blanket item
Evergreen Houndstooth Chappy Wrap Blanket
$90

1 Chappy Wrap Blanket, valued at $150! Chappy Wrap Blankets are uniquely woven with a plush, natural-cotton blend and high-performance fibers. Produced with unparalleled craftsmanship in factories in Germany and Poland, they're made to last for the moments that matter.

Lamey Wellehan Running Shoe of Your Choice! item
Lamey Wellehan Running Shoe of Your Choice!
$75

A Running Shoe of your choice, expertly fit by Lamey Wellehan! (value $125-$225)

