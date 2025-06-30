Island Ripple Run Auction

Valued at $300, experience a beautiful cruise around Casco Bay aboard a comfortable center console with a licensed captain and Love Point oyster farmer as your guide. We will drop anchor at our farm site and fill up on oysters while learning about the farming process and soaking in the natural wonders of Maine’s iconic coastline. Our farm is nestled into the southeast corner of Upper Goose Island - a remote, pristine setting with stunning natural beauty. Includes:

2.5 hour immersive boat cruise guided by a Love Point farmer

Sightseeing on Casco Bay and visit to the farm site

Farmer’s insight into farming process, the benefits of oyster aquaculture, what to look for when tasting and buying oysters, and more!

All-you-can-eat oysters plucked fresh from the water

Oyster accoutrements (mignonette, lemons, cheese, crackers, and fruit)

Shucking lessons from a pro



