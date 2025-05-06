Island SPACE Rum Cake Fest Event Sponsorship Form

Benefits include: Activation opportunity at the event | Speaking opportunity at the event | Digital brand recognition | On-screen logo / ad graphic / video at the event
Community Advocate benefits PLUS | Sponsor recognition on all printed and digital promotional materials | Sponsor recognition in all paid ad campaigns (more than 200,000 guaranteed views)
Benefits include: Promotional Supporter benefits PLUS | Exclusive brand personality or product placement in event paid ad campaign (More than 50,000 guaranteed views)
Benefits include Sponsor benefits PLUS: "Presented by [Your Company]" branding in all correspondence and marketing promotions including all press releases and printed tickets | Exclusive press release recognizing your support
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing