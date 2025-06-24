Island SPACE
Island SPACE Summer Camp
8000 W Broward Blvd Unit 1202
Plantation, FL 33388, USA
One Child (Full Pre-Pay)
$1,200
Save $100! Pre-pay for one child and enjoy discounted full-session pricing. Includes full 4-week participation.
Two Children (Full Pre-Pay)
$2,250
Save $300! Pre-pay for two children and get the best value. Includes full 4-week participation.
One Child (Weekly Payment)
$325
Weekly payment plan for one child. Full 4-week participation required.
Two Children (Weekly Payment)
$600
Weekly payment plan for two children. Full 4-week participation required.
Meal package
$40
Daily small hot meal, drink and snack. (Add 4 if you will pre-pay for the entire month).
