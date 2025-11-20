Island SPACE

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Island SPACE

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Island SPACE Holiday Bulk Sale

What's up T-shirt (5-9 Count) item
What's up T-shirt (5-9 Count)
$22

Say “What’s Up?” in the most Caribbean of ways, and support Island SPACE at the same time.

Represent your country with these comfortable tees for men and women shout out phrases including:

Jamaica: Whagwaan
Haiti: Sak Pase
Cuba: Qué bola
The Bahamas: Ha’d go
Barbados: Wa gine on
Trinidad and Tobago: Waz de scene
DR: Qué lo qué
Grenada: Wah go
St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Wo the vybz?
Dominica: What’s de word

What's up T-shirt (10-20) item
What's up T-shirt (10-20)
$20

Say “What’s Up?” in the most Caribbean of ways, and support Island SPACE at the same time.

Represent your country with these comfortable tees for men and women shout out phrases including:

Jamaica: Whagwaan
Haiti: Sak Pase
Cuba: Qué bola
The Bahamas: Ha’d go
Barbados: Wa gine on
Trinidad and Tobago: Waz de scene
DR: Qué lo qué
Grenada: Wah go
St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Wo the vybz?
Dominica: What’s de word

What's up T-shirt (21+ count ) item
What's up T-shirt (21+ count )
$18

Say “What’s Up?” in the most Caribbean of ways, and support Island SPACE at the same time.

Represent your country with these comfortable tees for men and women shout out phrases including:

Jamaica: Whagwaan
Haiti: Sak Pase
Cuba: Qué bola
The Bahamas: Ha’d go
Barbados: Wa gine on
Trinidad and Tobago: Waz de scene
DR: Qué lo qué
Grenada: Wah go
St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Wo the vybz?
Dominica: What’s de word

Pieces of Jamaica T-shirt (5-9 Count) item
Pieces of Jamaica T-shirt (5-9 Count)
$22
Pieces of Jamaica T-shirt (10-20Count) item
Pieces of Jamaica T-shirt (10-20Count)
$20
Pieces of Jamaica T-shirt (21+ Count) item
Pieces of Jamaica T-shirt (21+ Count)
$18
Caribbean Gift Box (5-9 count) item
Caribbean Gift Box (5-9 count) item
Caribbean Gift Box (5-9 count)
$58

Authentic Caribbean Gift Boxes curated with signature island food items that deliver true Caribbean flavor.

Caribbean Gift Box (10-20 count) item
Caribbean Gift Box (10-20 count) item
Caribbean Gift Box (10-20 count)
$53

Authentic Caribbean Gift Boxes curated with signature island food items that deliver true Caribbean flavor.

Caribbean Gift Box (21+ count) item
Caribbean Gift Box (21+ count) item
Caribbean Gift Box (21+ count)
$50

Authentic Caribbean Gift Boxes curated with signature island food items that deliver true Caribbean flavor.

BoxoSox Single pair with Gift tag (10-20 Count) item
BoxoSox Single pair with Gift tag (10-20 Count)
$12.75

Irie Steppings, wearable artwork for your feet, crafted with bold patterns, rich colors, and designs that command attention.


This single pair comes rolled with a gift tag making them the perfect gift of the Caribbean’s warmth.

BoxoSox Single pair with Gift tag (21-50 Count) item
BoxoSox Single pair with Gift tag (21-50 Count)
$12

Irie Steppings, wearable artwork for your feet, crafted with bold patterns, rich colors, and designs that command attention.


This single pair comes rolled with a gift tag making them the perfect gift of the Caribbean’s warmth.

BoxoSox Single pair in a box (10-20 Count) item
BoxoSox Single pair in a box (10-20 Count) item
BoxoSox Single pair in a box (10-20 Count) item
BoxoSox Single pair in a box (10-20 Count)
$14.45

Irie Steppings, wearable artwork for your feet, crafted with bold patterns, rich colors, and designs that command attention.


This single pair comes packaged in a premium box making them the perfect gift of the Caribbean’s warmth.

BoxoSox Single pair in a box (21-50 Count) item
BoxoSox Single pair in a box (21-50 Count) item
BoxoSox Single pair in a box (21-50 Count)
$13.60

Irie Steppings, wearable artwork for your feet, crafted with bold patterns, rich colors, and designs that command attention.


This single pair comes packaged in a premium box making them the perfect gift of the Caribbean’s warmth.

BoxoSox Set of 5 (10-20Count) item
BoxoSox Set of 5 (10-20Count)
$63.75

Irie Steppings, wearable artwork for your feet, crafted with bold patterns, rich colors, and designs that command attention.


This set of 5 comes packaged in a premium box making them the perfect gift of the Caribbean’s warmth.

BoxoSox Set of 3 (10-20 Count) item
BoxoSox Set of 3 (10-20 Count)
$38.25

Irie Steppings, wearable artwork for your feet, crafted with bold patterns, rich colors, and designs that command attention.


This set 3 comes packaged in a premium box making them the perfect gift of the Caribbean’s warmth.

Taste The Islands (5-9 Count) item
Taste The Islands (5-9 Count)
$20

Enjoy a fun and delicious journey through the Caribbean in this vibrant collection of gourmet and home-style recipes by Hugh Sinclair and Cynthia Verna, known as “Chef Irie” and “Chef Thia”.

Taste The Islands (10-20 Count) item
Taste The Islands (10-20 Count)
$18

Enjoy a fun and delicious journey through the Caribbean in this vibrant collection of gourmet and home-style recipes by Hugh Sinclair and Cynthia Verna, known as “Chef Irie” and “Chef Thia”.

Taste The Islands (21+ Count) item
Taste The Islands (21+ Count)
$15

Enjoy a fun and delicious journey through the Caribbean in this vibrant collection of gourmet and home-style recipes by Hugh Sinclair and Cynthia Verna, known as “Chef Irie” and “Chef Thia”.

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