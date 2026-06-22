North Texas CHamoru Association

Hosted by

North Texas CHamoru Association

About this event

Islander Night Market Vendor Sign Up- August

8404 Preston Rd #200

Plano, TX 75024, USA

Craft Vendor 10x10 canopy
$100

Crafts, NO FOOD. 10x10 Canopy, please bring weights. Night Market is being held in the parking lot, weights are necessary, no stakes possible.

Food Vendor-Cottage Law Foods Only
$125

Cottage Law foods ONLY 10x10 canopy, please bring weights for canopy legs.

CASH APP PAYMENT
Free

Paying via cash app. Please send to $ntca23

Please put business name in transaction notes.

ZELLE PAYMENT
Free

Paying via Zelle. Please send to email [email protected]

Please put business name in transaction notes.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!