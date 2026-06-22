Islander Night Market Vendor Sign Up- August

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About this event
Crafts, NO FOOD. 10x10 Canopy, please bring weights. Night Market is being held in the parking lot, weights are necessary, no stakes possible.
Cottage Law foods ONLY 10x10 canopy, please bring weights for canopy legs.
Paying via cash app. Please send to $ntca23
Please put business name in transaction notes.
Paying via Zelle. Please send to email [email protected]
Please put business name in transaction notes.
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