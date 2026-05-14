International Studies Learning Center PTSA

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International Studies Learning Center PTSA

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Graduation - Culmination Leis

ISLC OPEN LEI item
ISLC OPEN LEI
$20

Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 62 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!

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ISLC CLOSE LEI item
ISLC CLOSE LEI
$20

Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 50 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!

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HELLO KITTY CLOSE LEI item
HELLO KITTY CLOSE LEI
$20

Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 45 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!


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KUROMI OPEN LEI item
KUROMI OPEN LEI
$20

Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 58 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!

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STITCH CLOSE LEI item
STITCH CLOSE LEI
$20

Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 45 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!

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STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE CLOSE LEI item
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE CLOSE LEI
$20

Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 45 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!

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MEXICO OPEN LEI item
MEXICO OPEN LEI item
MEXICO OPEN LEI
$20

Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 65 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!

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EL SALVADOR OPEN LEI
$20

Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 65 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!

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GUATEMALA OPEN LEI
$20

Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 65 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!

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AVID OPEN LEI item
AVID OPEN LEI item
AVID OPEN LEI
$20

Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 45 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!

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