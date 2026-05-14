Graduation - Culmination Leis

About this shop
Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 62 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!
Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 50 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!
Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 45 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!
Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 58 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!
Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 45 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!
Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 45 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!
Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 65 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!
Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 65 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!
Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 65 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!
Celebrate your graduate with a beautifully handmade double-braided ribbon lei featuring sparkling glitter lettering.
Approximately 45 inches in length — the perfect keepsake for graduation day!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!