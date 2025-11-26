Isle Boy Scout Troop 49's Shop

Balsam Door Swag

Our door swags are charming additions to your home during the holiday season. The Balsam Door Swag is made with a balsam fir base, with white cedar and red pine layered on top of the base.





Decorations consist of two white-tipped pine cones and a velvet waterproof bow. The Balsam Door Swag is about 24-26 inches long and comes already bagged in plastic for your convenience.