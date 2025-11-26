Isle Boy Scout Troop 49's Shop

Offered by
Decorated Balsam Fir Wreath - PICKUP 12/6
Please plan on picking up at Karels Hardware between 9am and 11am Saturday, 12/6 or make arrangements with a scout.
One of our most popular items, our Balsam Fir Wreath is made from fresh, fragrant and long-lasting Northern Balsam Fir. Decorations include 3 white tipped pine cones with 4 red holly berries per cone.
Balsam Door Swag
Our door swags are charming additions to your home during the holiday season. The Balsam Door Swag is made with a balsam fir base, with white cedar and red pine layered on top of the base.
Decorations consist of two white-tipped pine cones and a velvet waterproof bow. The Balsam Door Swag is about 24-26 inches long and comes already bagged in plastic for your convenience.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!