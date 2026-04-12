ISOKAN: THE BLESSED BINARY Shango Festival 2026

About this event
Five seats at the heart of the village. Sacred Patrons make it possible for the Jambalaya Center to offer this festival with full integrity — funding ache di for our priests, supporting community members who need access, and sustaining the sacred work of the land.
What is included: all 7 days of festival programming (June 14–21) • Shango tie (for ceremony) • shared on-land lodging • Breakfast and lunch including THE FEAST on June 20 • your name honored in festival materials • priority seating at all ceremonies •
The Ile Collection — a bespoke sacred toolkit assembled exclusively for Sacred Patrons from the hands of Ile members, delivered to you personally. Prepared with your specific energy and journey in mind.
The Ile Collection is not available for purchase separately. It exists only at this level.
Only 5 Sacred Patron spots exist. When they are gone, they are gone. Your generosity carries this village.
For full schedule please see jambalayacenter.org
Asé.
Three spots. Seven days on the sacred land.
What is included: all 7 days of programming, breakfast and lunch • shared on-land lodging for the full gathering • including THE FEAST.
Arrival: Sunday June 14.
Departure: Sunday June 21.
Questions? Reach out to [email protected].
If you can give more, consider adding a Scholarship Sustainer ticket to your order.
Shango Tie Offering available as a separate $6 add-on.
For full schedule please see jambalayacenter.org
All the programming. All the ceremony. Breakfast & lunch.
What is included: all 7 days of programming • breakfast and lunch each day.
Not included: Lodging. Guerneville has a range of inns, cottages, and short-term rentals within close distance of the Center. For our current list of recommended lodging in the area, reach out directly to [email protected] and we will connect you with options that suit your needs.
Questions? Reach out to [email protected].
If you can give more, consider adding a Scholarship Sustainer ticket to your order.
Shango Tie Offering available as a separate $6 add-on. Asé.
For full schedule please see jambalayacenter.org
Two spots only — first reserved, first confirmed.
3 day minimum - $525
7 day maximum - $1225
$175/ day rate
Reserve your RV hookup at Jambalaya Center for the duration of the festival, June 14–21:
1 spot: 30-amp hookup
1 spot: 50-amp hookup
In your registration notes, indicate which hookup you need. Guests bring their own RV. This ticket covers the hookup reservation only — programming and meals are not included.
Please also purchase a Full Festival ticket to access all programming and community meals.
When these two spots are gone, no additional RV reservations can be accommodated.
Questions: [email protected].
For full schedule please see jambalayacenter.org
Asé.
Join the village for one full day of ceremony, community, and shared food. Each day of Isokan carries its own medicine — come for the day that calls to you.
What is included: full programming for your chosen day • breakfast and lunch.
In the registration notes, indicate which day you plan to attend (June 14–21).
Note: Ebbo, procession, and THE FEAST take place on Saturday June 20. If you can only come for one day, that is the day.
50 single-day spots are available across the full festival.
Shango Tie Offering available as a separate $6 add-on.
For full schedule please see jambalayacenter.org
You cannot be on the land. Kawo knows. Your place in this gathering is still held.
What is included: live Zoom access to the daily windows of Isokan for all events
• morning window opens 9:00am (exception Sunday Welcome Gathering)
• evening window closes 7:30pm depending upon activities scheduled.
• zoom link and daily schedule sent to your registered email before the festival opens.
The village has room for everyone who cannot travel.
Your ribbon still belongs at Shango's tree.
Please add the Shango Tie Offering separately for $6 — register by June 13.
For full schedule please see jambalayacenter.org
Questions: [email protected].
Asé.
The smallest members of the village are held by their caregivers and welcomed in ceremony. No fee for children ten and under, but registration is required so we can hold your child's name, allergies, and emergency contact on file.
Note: This ticket must be purchased alongside a caregiver's Full Festival ticket.
Please indicate in registration notes: child's name, age, allergies, and emergency contact.
For full schedule please see jambalayacenter.org
Asé.
Our young people who are no longer children and not yet adults have their place too. This is the beginning of the seven-generation vision: young hands learning the work of the land and the lineage.
What is included: full daily age-appropriate programming • breakfast and lunch for the full festival
Must be purchased alongside a parent or guardian's Full Festival ticket.
Please indicate in registration notes: name, age, allergies, dietary needs, and any special considerations.
This ticket requires a caregiver's Full Festival ticket in the same order. Registrations without a caregiver ticket will be refunded.
For full schedule please see jambalayacenter.org
Whether you are on the land, watching from home, or joining us only in spirit, your name and your prayer belong at Shango's tree.
On Saturday June 20, Chief Iyanifa Oshun Miwa Yeye Luisah Teish will lead the Ebbo. As part of the ceremony, we will personally fasten a ribbon to the sacred tree, one for each of us, carrying each intention to Shango.
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What is included: A red ribbon in your name will be placed at the three trees by Yeye during the Saturday ebbo • access to full ritual • The Shango Tie Offering Zoom gathering before the ebbo • post-festival confirmation that your ribbon was placed.
On Monday you will be led by Yeye on how to set your intention. • asked: what intention or prayer are you bringing to Shango? You will receive pre-recorded and written instructions from Yeye on the ritual process
Registration deadline: June 13, 2026. No exceptions — ribbons must be prepared before villagers arrive. This offering is open to everyone. No other festival ticket required.
$6 is Kawo's sacred number. It does not change.
For full schedule please see jambalayacenter.org
Asé.
This ticket is an act of communal care. Your $600 goes directly into the Isokan scholarship fund — used by Jambalaya Center to offer full or partial access to community members who cannot attend at current ticket prices.
You do not need to attend to purchase this ticket.
You may also purchase it in addition to your own registration.
There is no cap on generosity.
Every sustainer makes the village more whole. Thank you.
For full schedule please see jambalayacenter.org
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