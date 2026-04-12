ISOKAN: THE BLESSED BINARY Shango Festival 2026

Five seats at the heart of the village. Sacred Patrons make it possible for the Jambalaya Center to offer this festival with full integrity — funding ache di for our priests, supporting community members who need access, and sustaining the sacred work of the land.





What is included: all 7 days of festival programming (June 14–21) • Shango tie (for ceremony) • shared on-land lodging • Breakfast and lunch including THE FEAST on June 20 • your name honored in festival materials • priority seating at all ceremonies •





The Ile Collection — a bespoke sacred toolkit assembled exclusively for Sacred Patrons from the hands of Ile members, delivered to you personally. Prepared with your specific energy and journey in mind.





The Ile Collection is not available for purchase separately. It exists only at this level.





Only 5 Sacred Patron spots exist. When they are gone, they are gone. Your generosity carries this village.





For full schedule please see jambalayacenter.org

Asé.