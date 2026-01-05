ISOM Spiritual Retreat 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Air conditioned dormitory-style cabins that sleep 26 people – restrooms are located in each cabin. (All meals included)
Air conditioned dormitory-style cabins that sleep 26 people – restrooms are located in each cabin. (All meals included)
Non-air conditioned cabins that can sleep 23 people. Restrooms located in each of the cabin. (All meals included)
Non-air conditioned cabins that can sleep 23 people. Restrooms located in each of the cabin. (All meals included)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!