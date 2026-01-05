Islamic School of Miami

Hosted by

Islamic School of Miami

About this event

ISOM Spiritual Retreat 2026

17001 SW 264th Terrace

Homestead, FL 33032, USA

Air Conditioned Cabin (Men)
$89

Air conditioned dormitory-style cabins that sleep 26 people – restrooms are located in each cabin. (All meals included)

Air Conditioned Cabin (Women)
$89

Air conditioned dormitory-style cabins that sleep 26 people – restrooms are located in each cabin. (All meals included)

Non-air conditioned cabins (Men)
$69

Non-air conditioned cabins that can sleep 23 people. Restrooms located in each of the cabin. (All meals included)

Non-air conditioned cabins (Women)
$69

Non-air conditioned cabins that can sleep 23 people. Restrooms located in each of the cabin. (All meals included)

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