Midwest Chapter of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering

Offered by

Midwest Chapter of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering

About the memberships

ISPE-Midwest Annual Sponsorship

Gold Annual Sponsor
$6,000

Renews yearly on: January 3 at CST

All Chapter Dinner

  • Recognition at Spring and Fall events.

Symposium

  • Event Sponsor
  • Event Exhibit Table
  • Two Complimentary Registrations

Golf Tournament

  • Foursome
  • Hole Sponsor
  • Event Sponsor

* This opportunity receives all

benefits at both Kansas City and St. Louis tournaments.


Networking

  • Recognition at quarterly networking events

Website

  • Logo recognition on website and marketing eBlasts
Silver Annual Sponsor
$4,000

Renews yearly on: January 3 at CST

Benefits include:

Symposium

  • Event Sponsor
  • Event Exhibitor
  • Two Complimentary Registrations

Golf Tournament

  • Foursome
  • Hole Sponsor
  • Event Sponsor

* This opportunity is available for

EITHER the Kansas City OR St. Louis

Golf Tournament


Networking

  • Recognition at quarterly networking events

Website

  • Logo recognition on website and marketing eBlasts.
Bronze Annual Sponsor
$2,500

Renews yearly on: January 3 at CST

Benefits include:

Symposium

  • Event Sponsor
  • Event Exhibitor Booth
  • Two (2) Complimentary Registrations

Golf Tournament

  • Foursome or Hole Sponsor at either Kansas City or St. Louis Tournament

Networking

  • Recognition at quarterly networking events

Website

  • Logo recognition on ISPE-Midwest website and marketing eBlasts.

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