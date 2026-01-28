ISPE-Midwest Annual Sponsorship

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 3 at CST
All Chapter Dinner
Symposium
Golf Tournament
* This opportunity receives all
benefits at both Kansas City and St. Louis tournaments.
Networking
Website
Renews yearly on: January 3 at CST
Benefits include:
Symposium
Golf Tournament
* This opportunity is available for
EITHER the Kansas City OR St. Louis
Golf Tournament
Networking
Website
Renews yearly on: January 3 at CST
Benefits include:
Symposium
Golf Tournament
Networking
Website
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