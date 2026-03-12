ISPE-Midwest Kansas City Golf Tournament

About this event
Leawood, KS)
Network and par-tee with the golfers from your sponsored hole! Includes two company personnel (non-golfing), signage. Sponsors are able to bring: Tent, table, chairs, game, giveaways, snacks, non-alcoholic drinks.
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MUST BE PURCHASED THROUGH IRONHORSE.
Includes company logo on signage at the hole.
This opportunity does not include the opportunity to interact with golfers.
This is not an exclusive sponsorship.
This is not an exclusive sponsorship.
This is an exclusive sponsorship.
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