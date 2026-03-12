Midwest Chapter of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering

Hosted by

Midwest Chapter of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering

About this event

ISPE-Midwest Kansas City Golf Tournament

Ironhorse Golf Club (15400 Mission Rd

Leawood, KS)

Golfer - Foursome
$1,000
Golfer - Single
$250
Premium Hole Sponsor
$750

Network and par-tee with the golfers from your sponsored hole! Includes two company personnel (non-golfing), signage. Sponsors are able to bring: Tent, table, chairs, game, giveaways, snacks, non-alcoholic drinks.

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MUST BE PURCHASED THROUGH IRONHORSE.

Basic Hole Sponsor
$500

Includes company logo on signage at the hole.

This opportunity does not include the opportunity to interact with golfers.

Breakfast Sponsor
$500

This is not an exclusive sponsorship.

Lunch Sponsor
$500

This is not an exclusive sponsorship.

Drink Ticket Sponsor
$750

This is an exclusive sponsorship.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!