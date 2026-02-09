ISPE-Midwest Women In Pharma Leadership Workshop

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all meal functions, networking, and workshop materials.
Enjoy the full program with access to all meal functions, networking, and workshop materials.
Enjoy the full program with access to all meal functions, networking, and workshop materials.
Enjoy the full program with access to all meal functions, networking, and workshop materials.
Benefits include:
Two (2) complimentary registrations
Company logo on website and marketing materials
Three (3) minutes of podium time during lunch to tell the audience what's new at your company
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