Midwest Chapter of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering

Hosted by

Midwest Chapter of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering

About this event

ISPE-Midwest Women In Pharma Leadership Workshop

14020 W Hwy Bb

Rocheport, MO 65279, USA

ISPE Member
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all meal functions, networking, and workshop materials.

Non-member
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all meal functions, networking, and workshop materials.

Student Ticket
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all meal functions, networking, and workshop materials.

Event Sponsor
$500

Enjoy the full program with access to all meal functions, networking, and workshop materials.


Benefits include:

Two (2) complimentary registrations

Company logo on website and marketing materials

Three (3) minutes of podium time during lunch to tell the audience what's new at your company

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