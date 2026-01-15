ISPLS 2026 Scholarship Auction (Check back for Updates!)

Hosted by
About this event
Riverside Hotel, 2900 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, ID 83714
Starting bid
Value: $335
The Freeman P4FRFNCB Pneumatic Framing and Finishing Nailer and Stapler Kit with Bag (4-Piece) contains 4 of the most commonly used nail guns for renovation and home improvement needs. The durable air powered framing nailer, brad nailer, angle finish nailer and narrow crown stapler in this tool set can tackle projects from framing and wood fencing to window casing, cabinetry and trim work. These powerful pneumatic nail guns are built to increase productivity for DIYers around the house as well as professional construction contractors at the jobsite, saving time and money. The Pneumatic Framing and Finishing Nailer and Stapler Kit includes a durable canvas bag and is covered by Freeman's 7 Year Limited Warranty and 90 Day Wearable Parts Warranty Donated by Randy and Patty Morgan.
Starting bid
Value: $160
Starting bid
Value: $249
Vortex 10x42 Diamondback HD Binoculars with GlassPak Binocular Harness donated by Forsgren, an Apex Company.
*ArmorTek Lens Coatings
*GlassPak binocular harness
*Shockproof and waterproof
*High Def Optical System
Starting bid
Value: $300+
Approximately Late 1960’s K&E Pentagon Transit and matching Dumpy Level (selling together please) Barely Used excellent condition with original boxes, key and tools. Have a copy of operation and care manual in pdf format.
Starting bid
Value: $300
DeWalt 20V MAX DCK0215M1 13in. w/20v Battery and Charger Blower/Trimmer Kit donated by Dave Evans & Associates, Inc.
Starting bid
Value: $75
Donated by Chris Renaldo, Renaldo Land Surveying Inc., St. maries
Starting bid
Value: $100
Planix 7 Planimeter, donated by Gerald Evans, City of Pocatello
Starting bid
Value: $150
Beautiful classic Samsonite Leather Backpack, carryon style, donated by Chris Powell, Topcon Solutions Store.
Starting bid
Value: $95
20 oz YETI Tumbler, YETI Flask and Funnel and can koozies with NSPS logo donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.
Starting bid
Value: $95
20 oz YETI Tumbler, YETI Flask and Funnel and can koozies with NSPS logo donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.
Starting bid
Value: $65
Building Blocks Gun Model, M24 SWS donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.
Starting bid
Value: $65
20oz YETI Tumbler with Idaho logo and PERK Energy Drink Mixes donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Women's hooded sweatshirt, T-shirt, and Trucker hat with Idaho logos and themes donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.
Starting bid
Value: $250
32oz Nalgene Bottle with Idaho Theme and Idaho Stickers donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.
Starting bid
Value: $100
Men's hooded sweatshirt, T-shirt, and Trucker Hat with idaho Logos and Themes donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.
Starting bid
Value: $30
Mesh Trucker Style Hat with Leather Idaho and Salmon Patch donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.
Starting bid
Value: $260
Jackery Portable Power Station 300 Watt Backup Lithium Battery Generator for Camping, Travel, Hunting, Work, Device Charging, Etc. Donated by The Ardurra Group (Steve Frisbie).
Starting bid
Value: $300
Donated by the SW Section. If you're a hunter that needs to know if that elk is 1,738 yards away or 1,800 yards away, the Vortex® Diamondback™ HD 2000 Laser Rangefinder gives you the power you need. This Vortex rangefinder starts with an HD optical system and adds XR™ lens coatings so you can be sure of incredible resolution, color fidelity, edge-to-edge sharpness, and light transmission. The red OLED reading is easy to see, even in low light, so you won't have to strain or guess at the yardage being displayed. Boasting an incredible 2,000-yard reflective range and able to pinpoint a deer at 1,400 yards, this rangefinder also has 7x magnification, making it perfect for hunting wide-open country. 2 target modes include normal and last, and 2 ranging modes include line-of-sight (LOS) and Horizontal Component Distance (HCD) modes, the latter compensating for the shortened shoots-like distance you encounter in steep country. Featuring Armortek® rubber armour, the Vortex Diamondback HD 2000 Laser Rangefinder is waterproof and shockproof. Tripod adaptable for use in long-range situations. Comes with a soft carry case, wrist lanyard, bungee cord lanyard, lens cloth, utility clip, 2mm hex wrench, hook-and-loop harness attachment, and CR2 battery.
Starting bid
Value: $300
Donated by Kuker-Ranken. This whiskey and smoker gift basket includes one bottle of McFarlane’s Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a custom smoker kit with three wood flavors and a torch, two custom whiskey glasses, two ice cube molds, a Kuker-Ranken 2x hand level, a KR logo baseball cap, and a KR/Leica TS20 Christmas ornament.
Starting bid
Value: $220
Dewalt 2000 Peak Amp Jump Starter and Professional Power Station donated by Bigwood Chapter ISPLS.
Starting bid
Value: $130
Milwaukee Heated Jacket, XL Grey donated by Dioptra LLC.
Starting bid
Value: $138
America250 Flag and Tumblers donated by ISPLS Eastern Section.
Starting bid
Value: $78
America250 Rocks Glass Set donated by ISPLS Eastern Section.
Starting bid
Value: $93
America250 Socks and Challenge Coins set donated by ISPLS Eastern Section.
Starting bid
Value: $93
America250 Socks and Challenge Coins set donated by ISPLS Eastern Section. (2nd)
Starting bid
Value: $188
America250 Wine Tote and Charcuterie Board Set donated by ISPLS Eastern Section
Starting bid
Value: $20
Penny Taylor the Surveyor Book donated by ISPLS Eastern Section
Starting bid
Value: $500
Champion 4375 starting watts/3500 running watts Portable Generator donated by Dioptra LLC.
Starting bid
Value: Priceless
Donated by Sticker Land Surveying.
Starting bid
Value: $280
Donated by Aaron Ballard
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!