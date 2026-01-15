ISPLS 2026 Scholarship Auction (Check back for Updates!)

Value: $300





Donated by the SW Section. If you're a hunter that needs to know if that elk is 1,738 yards away or 1,800 yards away, the Vortex® Diamondback™ HD 2000 Laser Rangefinder gives you the power you need. This Vortex rangefinder starts with an HD optical system and adds XR™ lens coatings so you can be sure of incredible resolution, color fidelity, edge-to-edge sharpness, and light transmission. The red OLED reading is easy to see, even in low light, so you won't have to strain or guess at the yardage being displayed. Boasting an incredible 2,000-yard reflective range and able to pinpoint a deer at 1,400 yards, this rangefinder also has 7x magnification, making it perfect for hunting wide-open country. 2 target modes include normal and last, and 2 ranging modes include line-of-sight (LOS) and Horizontal Component Distance (HCD) modes, the latter compensating for the shortened shoots-like distance you encounter in steep country. Featuring Armortek® rubber armour, the Vortex Diamondback HD 2000 Laser Rangefinder is waterproof and shockproof. Tripod adaptable for use in long-range situations. Comes with a soft carry case, wrist lanyard, bungee cord lanyard, lens cloth, utility clip, 2mm hex wrench, hook-and-loop harness attachment, and CR2 battery.

HD optical system provides incredible image resolution

XR lens coatings provide exceptional color, sharpness, and light transmission

Readings in a red OLED for easy visibility, even in low-light conditions

2,000-yard reflective range, 1,400-yard range for deer

LOS and HCD for accuracy in all terrain

2 modes - normal and last

Finished with Armortek rubber armour

Waterproof and shockproof

Tripod adaptable



