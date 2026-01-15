Hosted by

Idaho Society Of Professional Land Surveyors Inc

ISPLS 2026 Scholarship Auction (Check back for Updates!)

Riverside Hotel, 2900 W Chinden Blvd, Garden City, ID 83714

Freeman 4-Piece Framing & Finishing Kit item
Freeman 4-Piece Framing & Finishing Kit
$175

Starting bid

Value: $335

The Freeman P4FRFNCB Pneumatic Framing and Finishing Nailer and Stapler Kit with Bag (4-Piece) contains 4 of the most commonly used nail guns for renovation and home improvement needs. The durable air powered framing nailer, brad nailer, angle finish nailer and narrow crown stapler in this tool set can tackle projects from framing and wood fencing to window casing, cabinetry and trim work. These powerful pneumatic nail guns are built to increase productivity for DIYers around the house as well as professional construction contractors at the jobsite, saving time and money. The Pneumatic Framing and Finishing Nailer and Stapler Kit includes a durable canvas bag and is covered by Freeman's 7 Year Limited Warranty and 90 Day Wearable Parts Warranty Donated by Randy and Patty Morgan.

Huskfirm Heated Double Camping Chair item
Huskfirm Heated Double Camping Chair
$90

Starting bid

Value: $160

  • Dual-Zone Heating Pads: Our heated double camping chair features four dedicated heating zones, equipped with two independent heating control systems, allowing you to customize the warmth of both the backrest and seat. Powered by USB technology, it is compatible with any USB power bank (BATTERY NOT INCLUDED).
  • Three Adjustable Heat Settings: Choose from three heating levels with our heated double chair: red light for high heat at 122-131°F, blue light for medium heat at 104-113°F, and green light for low heat at 95-104°F. Easily adjust the temperature to suit your comfort needs.
  • Enhanced Comfort with Thick Padding: The heated double camping chair for adults features high-loft cushioning in both the seat and backrest. This design provides excellent lumbar and back support, ensuring you stay cozy and warm even on the coldest winter days.
  • Upgraded Durable Construction: This heated camping loveseat built with a reinforced alloy steel frame, this camping chair supports up to 800 lbs. The surface is treated to resist rust and fading, ensuring it remains in great condition even after prolonged use. The backrest and seat are crafted from 600D oxford cloth with thick padding, make you feel extremely comfortable.
  • Extra Storage Space: This heated 2 person camping chair offers two dedicated storage spaces for your power bank, alongside two side pockets for additional storage of small items. With two adjustable cup holders, you can easily accommodate drinks and thermoses, letting you fully enjoy the spaciousness of this oversized double camping chair heated. Donated by Randy and Patty Morgan.
Vortex 10x42 Diamondback HD Binoculars with GlassPak Binocul
$125

Starting bid

Value: $249


Vortex 10x42 Diamondback HD Binoculars with GlassPak Binocular Harness donated by Forsgren, an Apex Company.


*ArmorTek Lens Coatings
*GlassPak binocular harness

*Shockproof and waterproof

*High Def Optical System


K&E Pentagon Trasit & Dumpy Level Donated: Mike Fallert DEA item
K&E Pentagon Trasit & Dumpy Level Donated: Mike Fallert DEA
$150

Starting bid

Value: $300+


Approximately Late 1960’s K&E Pentagon Transit and matching Dumpy Level (selling together please) Barely Used excellent condition with original boxes, key and tools. Have a copy of operation and care manual in pdf format.



Dewalt 20V Corless Trimmer and Blower Donated by DEA item
Dewalt 20V Corless Trimmer and Blower Donated by DEA
$150

Starting bid

Value: $300


DeWalt 20V MAX DCK0215M1 13in. w/20v Battery and Charger Blower/Trimmer Kit donated by Dave Evans & Associates, Inc.

1973 BLM Manual of Surveying Instructions item
1973 BLM Manual of Surveying Instructions
$40

Starting bid

Value: $75


Donated by Chris Renaldo, Renaldo Land Surveying Inc., St. maries

Planix 7 Planimeter item
Planix 7 Planimeter
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100


Planix 7 Planimeter, donated by Gerald Evans, City of Pocatello

Samsonite Business Classic Leather Backpack item
Samsonite Business Classic Leather Backpack
$75

Starting bid

Value: $150


Beautiful classic Samsonite Leather Backpack, carryon style, donated by Chris Powell, Topcon Solutions Store.

NSPS YETI Tumbler, Flask and Can Koozies item
NSPS YETI Tumbler, Flask and Can Koozies
$50

Starting bid

Value: $95


20 oz YETI Tumbler, YETI Flask and Funnel and can koozies with NSPS logo donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.

NSPS YETI Tumbler, Flask and Can Koozies #2 item
NSPS YETI Tumbler, Flask and Can Koozies #2
$50

Starting bid

Value: $95


20 oz YETI Tumbler, YETI Flask and Funnel and can koozies with NSPS logo donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.

M24 SWS Model Gun item
M24 SWS Model Gun
$35

Starting bid

Value: $65


Building Blocks Gun Model, M24 SWS donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.

YETI Tumbler and Drink Mixes item
YETI Tumbler and Drink Mixes
$35

Starting bid

Value: $65


20oz YETI Tumbler with Idaho logo and PERK Energy Drink Mixes donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.

Idaho swag - Women's item
Idaho swag - Women's
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100


Women's hooded sweatshirt, T-shirt, and Trucker hat with Idaho logos and themes donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.

Idaho Nalgene and Stickers item
Idaho Nalgene and Stickers
$125

Starting bid

Value: $250


32oz Nalgene Bottle with Idaho Theme and Idaho Stickers donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.

Idaho swag - Men's item
Idaho swag - Men's
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100


Men's hooded sweatshirt, T-shirt, and Trucker Hat with idaho Logos and Themes donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.

Idaho Hat item
Idaho Hat
$15

Starting bid

Value: $30


Mesh Trucker Style Hat with Leather Idaho and Salmon Patch donated by Stewart Ward, ISPLS Eastern Section.

Jackery Portable Power Station item
Jackery Portable Power Station
$130

Starting bid

Value: $260


Jackery Portable Power Station 300 Watt Backup Lithium Battery Generator for Camping, Travel, Hunting, Work, Device Charging, Etc. Donated by The Ardurra Group (Steve Frisbie).

Vortex Diamondback HD 2000 Laser Rangefinder item
Vortex Diamondback HD 2000 Laser Rangefinder
$150

Starting bid

Value: $300


Donated by the SW Section. If you're a hunter that needs to know if that elk is 1,738 yards away or 1,800 yards away, the Vortex® Diamondback™ HD 2000 Laser Rangefinder gives you the power you need. This Vortex rangefinder starts with an HD optical system and adds XR™ lens coatings so you can be sure of incredible resolution, color fidelity, edge-to-edge sharpness, and light transmission. The red OLED reading is easy to see, even in low light, so you won't have to strain or guess at the yardage being displayed. Boasting an incredible 2,000-yard reflective range and able to pinpoint a deer at 1,400 yards, this rangefinder also has 7x magnification, making it perfect for hunting wide-open country. 2 target modes include normal and last, and 2 ranging modes include line-of-sight (LOS) and Horizontal Component Distance (HCD) modes, the latter compensating for the shortened shoots-like distance you encounter in steep country. Featuring Armortek® rubber armour, the Vortex Diamondback HD 2000 Laser Rangefinder is waterproof and shockproof. Tripod adaptable for use in long-range situations. Comes with a soft carry case, wrist lanyard, bungee cord lanyard, lens cloth, utility clip, 2mm hex wrench, hook-and-loop harness attachment, and CR2 battery.

  • HD optical system provides incredible image resolution
  • XR lens coatings provide exceptional color, sharpness, and light transmission
  • Readings in a red OLED for easy visibility, even in low-light conditions
  • 2,000-yard reflective range, 1,400-yard range for deer
  • LOS and HCD for accuracy in all terrain
  • 2 modes - normal and last
  • Finished with Armortek rubber armour
  • Waterproof and shockproof
  • Tripod adaptable


Custom Whiskey Smoker Gift Basket item
Custom Whiskey Smoker Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

Value: $300


Donated by Kuker-Ranken. This whiskey and smoker gift basket includes one bottle of McFarlane’s Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a custom smoker kit with three wood flavors and a torch, two custom whiskey glasses, two ice cube molds, a Kuker-Ranken 2x hand level, a KR logo baseball cap, and a KR/Leica TS20 Christmas ornament.

Dewalt 2000 Peak Amp Jump Starter item
Dewalt 2000 Peak Amp Jump Starter
$110

Starting bid

Value: $220


Dewalt 2000 Peak Amp Jump Starter and Professional Power Station donated by Bigwood Chapter ISPLS.

Milwaukee Heated Jacket item
Milwaukee Heated Jacket
$65

Starting bid

Value: $130


Milwaukee Heated Jacket, XL Grey donated by Dioptra LLC.

America250 Flag and Tumblers item
America250 Flag and Tumblers
$65

Starting bid

Value: $138


America250 Flag and Tumblers donated by ISPLS Eastern Section.

America250 Rocks Glass Set item
America250 Rocks Glass Set
$38

Starting bid

Value: $78


America250 Rocks Glass Set donated by ISPLS Eastern Section.

America250 Socks and Challenge Coins item
America250 Socks and Challenge Coins
$47

Starting bid

Value: $93


America250 Socks and Challenge Coins set donated by ISPLS Eastern Section.

America250 Socks and Challenge Coin Set (2nd) item
America250 Socks and Challenge Coin Set (2nd)
$47

Starting bid

Value: $93


America250 Socks and Challenge Coins set donated by ISPLS Eastern Section. (2nd)

America250 Wine Tote & Charcuterie Board item
America250 Wine Tote & Charcuterie Board
$94

Starting bid

Value: $188


America250 Wine Tote and Charcuterie Board Set donated by ISPLS Eastern Section

Penny Taylor the Surveyor Book item
Penny Taylor the Surveyor Book
$20

Starting bid

Value: $20


Penny Taylor the Surveyor Book donated by ISPLS Eastern Section

Champion Portable Generator item
Champion Portable Generator
$250

Starting bid

Value: $500


Champion 4375 starting watts/3500 running watts Portable Generator donated by Dioptra LLC.

Bourbon Basket with hand designed decanter and tumblers item
Bourbon Basket with hand designed decanter and tumblers item
Bourbon Basket with hand designed decanter and tumblers item
Bourbon Basket with hand designed decanter and tumblers
$200

Starting bid

Value: Priceless


Donated by Sticker Land Surveying.

Clay Copter Launcher & Shells item
Clay Copter Launcher & Shells
$140

Starting bid

Value: $280


Donated by Aaron Ballard

