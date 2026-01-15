Israel Through Generations: A 3-Day Teaching Journey with Darya Short

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About this event
Best Value · Most Complete Experience
Bring a friend and experience the full three-day teaching journey together. This pass includes two admissions to all four events (Feb 10–12): Passover Teaching & Storytelling (East Valley Home), Challah in the Park (take-and-bake experience), Israel Today (Living Messiah Ministries), and Generations of Faithfulness (West Valley Home).
It’s the best value and the most complete way to learn the land of Israel through Scripture, history, and lived experience—while gathering in fellowship as part of worship.
Note: Home gathering seating is limited; purchasing this pass reserves two spots while tickets remain available. Tickets increase after Jan 23 (5 PM AZ time). Door pricing only if space remains.
Private Residence (Address Sent in Email with Ticket)
East Mesa/Apache Junction, Arizona
Adult-only event (18+)
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Join us for a Passover presentation exploring God’s instructions as given in Scripture, and how Jesus fulfilled them precisely and prophetically. Through the biblical text and historical context, we will trace the continuity between God's commands, the obedience of Jesus, offering insight into the redemptive story woven from Exodus to the Gospel. The evening includes a traditional Israeli meal.
The evening includes a traditional Israeli meal.
Seating is limited to preserve the intimacy of the home gathering. Tickets increase after Jan 23 (5 PM AZ time). Door pricing on Feb 10 only if space remains.
Private Residence (Address Sent in Email with Ticket)
East Mesa/Apache Junction, Arizona
Adult-only event (18+)
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Join us for a Passover presentation exploring God’s instructions as given in Scripture, and how Jesus fulfilled them precisely and prophetically. Through the biblical text and historical context, we will trace the continuity between God's commands, the obedience of Jesus, offering insight into the redemptive story woven from Exodus to the Gospel. The evening includes a traditional Israeli meal.
The evening includes a traditional Israeli meal.
Seating is limited to preserve the intimacy of the home gathering. Tickets increase after Jan 23 (5 PM AZ time). Door pricing on Feb 10 only if space remains.
Park Day -- EAS Welcome
Chandler, Arizona
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
In the Bible, bread is never just something to eat. Bread reminds us that God cares about our everyday lives, not only big miracles, but also our daily needs.
This ticket covers teaching, hands-on instruction, and materials for your take-and-bake challah.
Living Messiah
Mesa, Arizona
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Fellowship first 30 Minutes
God’s Covenants, Promises and Mercy in times of crisis and Why Israel matters in the Biblical narrative - past, present, and future.
This event supports a worshipful learning gathering rooted in firsthand testimony from Israel, where Scripture, lived reality, and hope meet.
Darya shares how faith and resilience have carried families through recent events, offering perspective, prayerful reflection, and time for questions.
Note: A Live Zoom option will be available for this event and Zoom link will be available with the -- Full 3 Day Teaching Pass or with this Event Ticket.
Private Residence
Location Change to East Valley
Chandler, Arizona
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Fellowship first 30 Minutes
Geopolitics in light of the Bible. God's promises for Israel and the Nations
This event supports a firsthand teaching from Israel that brings clarity, context, and a compassionate lens to current realities.
You’ll leave with a stronger framework for understanding Israel today—historically, spiritually, and practically—while gathering in fellowship.
$
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