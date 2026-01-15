Israel Through Generations: A 3-Day Teaching Journey with Darya Short

Best Value · Most Complete Experience



Bring a friend and experience the full three-day teaching journey together. This pass includes two admissions to all four events (Feb 10–12): Passover Teaching & Storytelling (East Valley Home), Challah in the Park (take-and-bake experience), Israel Today (Living Messiah Ministries), and Generations of Faithfulness (West Valley Home).



It’s the best value and the most complete way to learn the land of Israel through Scripture, history, and lived experience—while gathering in fellowship as part of worship.



Note: Home gathering seating is limited; purchasing this pass reserves two spots while tickets remain available. Tickets increase after Jan 23 (5 PM AZ time). Door pricing only if space remains.