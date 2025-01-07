Issachar Collective Memberships 2025

The Issachar Collective Monthly Membership helps you grow in prophetic discernment and leadership. Enjoy bi-weekly sessions focused on prophetic development, quarterly in-person workshops, and personalized mentorship. Connect with a community of like-minded believers and sharpen your prophetic gifts through practical training and activation. Step into your calling with clarity and confidence. 🚀 Starting March 10, 2025 📅 Meets Every 2nd & 4th Monday at 7:30 PM 🔹 A safe space for intercessors & prophetic individuals 🔹 Grow in discernment, wisdom, and intercessory prayer 🔹 Connect with like-minded believers 💡 2025 Cohort Schedule: 📌 Cohort 1: March – May 📌 Cohort 2: June – August 📌 Cohort 3: September – November 📌 Cohort 4: December – February (2026) ⚡ Expectations: ✔ Each participant is expected to commit to the full 3-month cohort. ✔ Be present and actively engaged in every session. ✔ Foster an environment of honor, growth, and accountability. ✔ Come ready to learn, pray, and develop in discernment and intercession.

