Issachar Collective Memberships 2025

The Issachar Collective Monthly Membership helps you grow in prophetic discernment and leadership. Enjoy bi-weekly sessions focused on prophetic development, quarterly in-person workshops, and personalized mentorship. Connect with a community of like-minded believers and sharpen your prophetic gifts through practical training and activation. Step into your calling with clarity and confidence.
🚀 Starting March 10, 2025
📅 Meets Every 2nd & 4th Monday at 7:30 PM
🔹 A safe space for intercessors & prophetic individuals
🔹 Grow in discernment, wisdom, and intercessory prayer
🔹 Connect with like-minded believers
💡 2025 Cohort Schedule:
📌 Cohort 1: March – May
📌 Cohort 2: June – August
📌 Cohort 3: September – November
📌 Cohort 4: December – February (2026)
⚡ Expectations:
✔ Each participant is expected to commit to the full 3-month cohort.
✔ Be present and actively engaged in every session.
✔ Foster an environment of honor, growth, and accountability.
✔ Come ready to learn, pray, and develop in discernment and intercession.
