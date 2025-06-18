ISTO Beyond Surfing Auction

About this space
Beautiful 3-bedroom house with a pool and gazebo with BBQ, located just minutes from Aguadilla's Rafael Hernandez Airport and stunning beaches like Crash Boat. The solar-powered villa ensures you won’t experience power outages during your stay. The master bedroom features a king bed, bunk bed, smart TV, and full bathroom. The second bedroom has a queen bed, and the third has 2 twin-over-full bunk bed. The living room has a large smart TV and AC. The fully stocked kitchen/dining area seats six.
The space
Seat in our beautiful gazebo in front of the pool and enjoy a delicious coffee or wine. This is a great place for family with kids. We have board games and toys for the family to enjoy. Additionally, there is a pack & play available for the little ones.
📅 Valid for Summer 2025 - Summer 2026 | Schedule to be coordinated with winner
About this space
Beautiful 3-bedroom house with a pool and gazebo with BBQ, located just minutes from Aguadilla's Rafael Hernandez Airport and stunning beaches like Crash Boat. The solar-powered villa ensures you won’t experience power outages during your stay. The master bedroom features a king bed, bunk bed, smart TV, and full bathroom. The second bedroom has a queen bed, and the third has 2 twin-over-full bunk bed. The living room has a large smart TV and AC. The fully stocked kitchen/dining area seats six.
The space
Seat in our beautiful gazebo in front of the pool and enjoy a delicious coffee or wine. This is a great place for family with kids. We have board games and toys for the family to enjoy. Additionally, there is a pack & play available for the little ones.
📅 Valid for Summer 2025 - Summer 2026 | Schedule to be coordinated with winner
New York Surf School 5 Day Surf Camp
$300
Starting bid
Bid on a transformative 5-day surf camp with New York Surf School, one of the East Coast’s premier surf instruction programs. Perfect for beginners and progressing surfers alike, this immersive experience includes:
🏄♀️ Daily 4-hour surf lessons with certified instructors
🌞 All equipment provided (surfboard & wetsuit)
🌊 Small group sizes for personalized attention
🧘♂️ Beach warmups, ocean safety, and wave etiquette
🌀 Fun, confidence-building sessions in a safe, supportive environment
Whether you're catching your first wave or leveling up your skills, this surf camp promises an unforgettable week of sun, salt, and stoke.
📍 Location: Rockaway Beach, Queens, NY
📅 Valid for Summer 2025 - Summer 2026 | Schedule to be coordinated with winner
Catch the wave—and support a great cause while you're at it!
Bid on a transformative 5-day surf camp with New York Surf School, one of the East Coast’s premier surf instruction programs. Perfect for beginners and progressing surfers alike, this immersive experience includes:
🏄♀️ Daily 4-hour surf lessons with certified instructors
🌞 All equipment provided (surfboard & wetsuit)
🌊 Small group sizes for personalized attention
🧘♂️ Beach warmups, ocean safety, and wave etiquette
🌀 Fun, confidence-building sessions in a safe, supportive environment
Whether you're catching your first wave or leveling up your skills, this surf camp promises an unforgettable week of sun, salt, and stoke.
📍 Location: Rockaway Beach, Queens, NY
📅 Valid for Summer 2025 - Summer 2026 | Schedule to be coordinated with winner
Catch the wave—and support a great cause while you're at it!
Four private 2-hour surf lessons with New York Surf School
$300
Starting bid
This auction item includes four (4) private 2-hour surf lessons with New York Surf School, one of NYC’s most trusted surf schools. Whether you’re brand new to surfing or looking to sharpen your technique, this package offers focused, one-on-one coaching tailored to your goals.
Each session includes:
🏄♀️ 2 hours of personalized instruction with a certified surf coach
🌊 Board and wetsuit included
🎯 Technique refinement, wave reading, paddling, and more
🏖️ Flexible scheduling during the 2025 surf season
📍 Rockaway Beach, Queens, NY
Perfect for all levels—learn at your pace, build your confidence, and catch more waves.
🗓️ Valid for the next 12 months | Booking based on availability
Bid now for the ultimate surf experience in NYC!
This auction item includes four (4) private 2-hour surf lessons with New York Surf School, one of NYC’s most trusted surf schools. Whether you’re brand new to surfing or looking to sharpen your technique, this package offers focused, one-on-one coaching tailored to your goals.
Each session includes:
🏄♀️ 2 hours of personalized instruction with a certified surf coach
🌊 Board and wetsuit included
🎯 Technique refinement, wave reading, paddling, and more
🏖️ Flexible scheduling during the 2025 surf season
📍 Rockaway Beach, Queens, NY
Perfect for all levels—learn at your pace, build your confidence, and catch more waves.
🗓️ Valid for the next 12 months | Booking based on availability
Bid now for the ultimate surf experience in NYC!
Solid Surf Surfboard
$250
Starting bid
5 Foot 5 Solid Tye Dye Surfboard.
5 Foot 5 Solid Tye Dye Surfboard.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!