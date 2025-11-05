ISTO Silent Auction 2025

Step onto the field with one of Scotland’s greatest - Chris Paterson, national rugby icon and Scotland’s all-time top points scorer.





This exclusive, money-can’t-buy coaching experience offers a rare opportunity to train one-on-one (or with a small group) under the guidance of a true master of precision, mindset, and skill.





Perfect for aspiring players or lifelong fans, this session blends technical kicking insight with leadership lessons from one of the sport’s most respected figures. You’ll walk away inspired, uplifted, and armed with tools that go well beyond the game.





Valued at £MONEY CAN'T BUY. A once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from a legend.





RRP - Money can't buy!

Starting Bid - £395 GBP / $500 USD

Minimum bid increment - £40 / $50 USD





Prize donated by Scottish Rugby