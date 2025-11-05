ISTO Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
Own a true collector’s item - a one-of-a-kind surfboard signed by Scottish professional surfer Ben Larg, Scotland’s big-wave charger and a trailblazer in cold-water surf culture. This money-can’t-buy prize epitomises the spirit of courage, adventure, and connection to the ocean.
Whether proudly displayed as a statement piece or destined to ride the next North Atlantic swell, this board is a rare piece of Scottish surf history.
RRP - Money can't buy!
Starting Bid - £500 GBP / $630 USD
Min bid increment - £79 GBP / $100 USD
Prize donated by Ben Larg
Starting bid
Step onto the field with one of Scotland’s greatest - Chris Paterson, national rugby icon and Scotland’s all-time top points scorer.
This exclusive, money-can’t-buy coaching experience offers a rare opportunity to train one-on-one (or with a small group) under the guidance of a true master of precision, mindset, and skill.
Perfect for aspiring players or lifelong fans, this session blends technical kicking insight with leadership lessons from one of the sport’s most respected figures. You’ll walk away inspired, uplifted, and armed with tools that go well beyond the game.
Valued at £MONEY CAN'T BUY. A once-in-a-lifetime chance to learn from a legend.
RRP - Money can't buy!
Starting Bid - £395 GBP / $500 USD
Minimum bid increment - £40 / $50 USD
Prize donated by Scottish Rugby
Starting bid
Boost your team’s mental fitness and performance with a virtual workplace wellbeing session led by global mental health leader and surf therapy pioneer, Joel Pilgrim.
Designed for teams and leaders who want to perform at their best without burning out, this interactive online experience explores how to build resilience, manage pressure, and sustain high performance through evidence-based mindset and mental fitness strategies.
AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE
📅 Valid for 12 months from purchase
Session length: Up to 120 minutes
Scheduled at a mutually agreed time
RRP - £1,970 GBP / $2,420 USD / $3,750 AUD
Starting Bid - £630 GBP / $800 USD / $1,230 AUD
Min bid increment - £118 GBP / $150 USD / $230 AUD
Prize donated by Joel Pilgrim
Starting bid
Go behind the scenes of Scottish rugby’s most iconic ground - Murrayfield Stadium - with a current Scotland International player as your personal guide. Step inside the players’ changing rooms, walk the tunnel, and experience the electric atmosphere where legends are made.
This exclusive, not-for-sale experience offers rare insider access and unforgettable stories from the heart of Scottish rugby. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or simply love the thrill of elite sport, this is your chance to stand where your heroes prepare for battle.
Valued at £MONEY CAN'T BUY. Priceless access to Scotland’s sporting soul.
RRP - Money can't buy!
Starting Bid - £237 GBP / $300 USD
Minimum bid increment - £40 / $50 USD
Prize donated by Scottish Rugby
