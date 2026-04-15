🌱💖The Giving Challenge has Begun💖🌱

Hello YOU

,

The Giving Challenge has began.





For 24 hours, every donation between $25 and $100 is matched.





You’ve probably already heard about it, so I won’t over-explain.





If you’ve ever cared (or even wondered) about what we do at Streets of Paradise… this is the moment.





We are furnishing homes every single week for people coming out of crisis and into something stable.





We are feeding people every week. No missed Sundays. Ever.





We are doing the quiet, steady work that holds people together.





And this 24-hour window helps us keep going.





If you can give, give now.





👉 https://www.thegivingpartner.org/organizations/caynijdp-1975





If you can’t, share it with someone who can.





That matters just as much.





We’ll also be together in person if you want to come by.





We’re at EqualSRQ

2035 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota





Today from noon to 8

Tomorrow from 9 to 12





Dinner at 5:30, plus plants and Grow With Us activities

All free, all open to the public





No pressure. We just want to be with you.





Just people showing up for people.





Thank you for being one of them.





Love,

Cathy





Love~Act~Repeat