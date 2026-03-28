She Speaks Community Co

Hosted by

She Speaks Community Co

About this event

It Takes a Village

820 Clay St

Raleigh, NC 27605, USA

General Admission
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Free Giveaway Registration
Free
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
Food and Drink Vendor
$100

For vendors selling food and/or non-alcoholic beverages. Vendor must bring their own 10x10 tent, table, and chairs. Electricity will not be provided.

Food Truck Vendor
$150

For food truck businesses participating in the event. Vendor must meet all local health and venue requirements. Electricity will not be provided.

Craft Vendor
$50

For vendors selling handmade goods, products, apparel, wellness items, or other family-friendly merchandise. Vendor must bring their own 10x10 tent, table, and chairs.

Community Resource Vendor
$25

For nonprofits, service providers, and community organizations sharing resources and information. Vendor must bring their own 10x10 tent, table, and chairs.

Additional Vendor Space
Pay what you can

Match original vendor fee
For vendors who need more than one space. Each additional space must be purchased separately. Input the amount of your original space. Failure to do so will result in full refund.

Village Builder Sponsor
$250

Includes name listed on event flyer, social media thank-you, and verbal recognition during the event

Community Impact Sponsor
$500

Includes logo on event flyer, social media recognition, verbal recognition during the event, and vendor/resource table.

Legacy Sponsor
$1,000

Includes premium logo placement on flyer and signage, multiple social media features, verbal recognition, and vendor/resource table.

Donation Only
Pay what you can

For supporters who want to contribute to the event, clothing giveaway, sneaker giveaway, or community impact efforts.

Add a donation for She Speaks Community Co

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