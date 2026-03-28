It Takes a Village

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About this event
For vendors selling food and/or non-alcoholic beverages. Vendor must bring their own 10x10 tent, table, and chairs. Electricity will not be provided.
For food truck businesses participating in the event. Vendor must meet all local health and venue requirements. Electricity will not be provided.
For vendors selling handmade goods, products, apparel, wellness items, or other family-friendly merchandise. Vendor must bring their own 10x10 tent, table, and chairs.
For nonprofits, service providers, and community organizations sharing resources and information. Vendor must bring their own 10x10 tent, table, and chairs.
Match original vendor fee
For vendors who need more than one space. Each additional space must be purchased separately. Input the amount of your original space. Failure to do so will result in full refund.
Includes name listed on event flyer, social media thank-you, and verbal recognition during the event
Includes logo on event flyer, social media recognition, verbal recognition during the event, and vendor/resource table.
Includes premium logo placement on flyer and signage, multiple social media features, verbal recognition, and vendor/resource table.
For supporters who want to contribute to the event, clothing giveaway, sneaker giveaway, or community impact efforts.
$
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