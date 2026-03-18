It Takes a Village Fundraising Dinner

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About this event
Your seat at the table is more than a ticket it’s a legacy.
Ticket Information
General Admission: $100 per Guest
Each ticket includes:
As a token of appreciation, every ticket purchase whether personal or business will be honored on our official “Village Supporters Plaque.” This plaque will be displayed within our organization as a lasting tribute to those who helped build the foundation for our youth.
Whether you attend as an individual or represent a business, your name becomes a part of the village that is changing lives.
Be one of the first to build the village your impact will be remembered.
#1 Founding Sponsor – $2,500
Become a #1 Founding Sponsor and take a leading role in building the village that supports and uplifts our youth.
This exclusive package includes:
As a Founding Sponsor, you are not just attending you are helping lay the foundation for homes filled with love, structure, and opportunity.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!