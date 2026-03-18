It Takes a Village Fundraising Dinner

Your seat at the table is more than a ticket it’s a legacy.





Ticket Information









General Admission: $100 per Guest





Each ticket includes:





A full-course dinner experience with your choice of meal selection

Entry into an inspiring evening of connection, storytelling, and impact

Recognition as a valued supporter of our mission









As a token of appreciation, every ticket purchase whether personal or business will be honored on our official “Village Supporters Plaque.” This plaque will be displayed within our organization as a lasting tribute to those who helped build the foundation for our youth.





Whether you attend as an individual or represent a business, your name becomes a part of the village that is changing lives.







