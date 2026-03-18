Queen & King Teen home corporation

Hosted by

Queen & King Teen home corporation

About this event

It Takes a Village Fundraising Dinner

1137 Washington Blvd

Pittsburgh, PA 15206, USA

(1) Village Admission
$100

Your seat at the table is more than a ticket it’s a legacy.


Ticket Information



General Admission: $100 per Guest


Each ticket includes:


  • A full-course dinner experience with your choice of meal selection
  • Entry into an inspiring evening of connection, storytelling, and impact
  • Recognition as a valued supporter of our mission



As a token of appreciation, every ticket purchase whether personal or business will be honored on our official “Village Supporters Plaque.” This plaque will be displayed within our organization as a lasting tribute to those who helped build the foundation for our youth.


Whether you attend as an individual or represent a business, your name becomes a part of the village that is changing lives.



Founding Sponsor
$2,500

Be one of the first to build the village your impact will be remembered.


#1 Founding Sponsor – $2,500



Become a #1 Founding Sponsor and take a leading role in building the village that supports and uplifts our youth.


This exclusive package includes:


  • Reserved premium table for you and 7 guests at the Sponsor Dinner
  • A full-course dinner experience with meal selections for each guest
  • Recognition as a Founding Sponsor during the event program and presentation
  • Your name or company logo featured prominently on our official Village Supporters Plaque
  • Special acknowledgment on our website and future promotional materials
  • Opportunity to be recognized as one of the first pillars of support for our teen housing and mentorship initiatives



As a Founding Sponsor, you are not just attending you are helping lay the foundation for homes filled with love, structure, and opportunity.


Add a donation for Queen & King Teen home corporation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!