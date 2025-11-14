It Takes A Village Ministry Inc's Memberships

It Takes A Village Ministry Inc

It Takes A Village Ministry Inc

Local Patron Membership
$5

Renews monthly

$5 per month/ $50 Annual

You will have membership in a SASSUA/SABSUA chapter of your choice.
Your membership benefits include:

  • Local Community membership granting access to monthly in-person meetings in one local area
  • Eligible for special gifts and prizes distributed at monthly in person meetings
Local Patron Membership (Annual)
$50

Valid for one year

$5 per month/ $50 Annual

Global Parton Membership
$10

Renews monthly

You will have membership in a SASSUA/SABSUA chapter of your choice.
Your membership benefits include:

  • Global Community membership, both locally and nationally, in-person and online.
  • All benefits included in the Basic Patron Level
  • Your personal laminated Official SASSUA/SABSUA Membership ID card
  • Free access to a 3-Day eCourse: Heal Thyself from Dr. Michelle Gamble.
  • Complimentary eBook Mommy: Birthing the Goddess Within for Our Children's Sake 
  • Complimentary 1 Year subscription to our M.O.V.E. eNewsletter 
  • Special Offers from Our Sponsors, SASSUA/SABSUA STEWARDS and Preferred Health Providers
  • Members-Only Discounts Rates at ITAV Sponsored Events
  • Being Part of a Movement!
Global Patron Membership Annual
$100

Valid for one year

Community Steward Membership
$10

Renews monthly

Community Steward Patron

$10 per month/ $100 Annual

You will have membership in a Freedom Cell/SASSUA/SABSUA chapter of your choice.
Your All Access Patron membership benefits include:

  • All benefits included in the Foundations Patron Level
  • The Official 18x24 Healing Sanctuary Poster to confirm your Stewardship
  • Bi-weekly Stewardship Training sessions to help you grow and sustain your Freedom Cell/SASSUA/SABSUA community
  • Leadership Training Kit, which includes the Chapter Leader Manual, leadership materials and member materials
  • Online webpage/Facebook page/Meetup account for your Chapter 

In the humble Spirit of gratitude we extend these additional benefits in appreciation for the commitment and sacrifice of these beautiful stewards of the community.  These benefits are provided by our trusted Business Stewards who support the mission and programs of ITAV with their monetary and service donations.

Community Steward Membership Annual
$100

Valid for one year

Community Steward Patron

$10 per month/ $100 Annual

Business Steward Membership
$50

Renews monthly

Community Steward Patron

$10 per month/ $100 Annual

Business Steward Membership (Annual)
$500

Valid for one year

Community Steward Patron

$10 per month/ $100 Annual

