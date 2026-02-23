Traverse Indivisible
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Traverse Indivisible

About this event

Sales closed

It Takes A Village Silent Auction

Pick-up location

806 Red Dr Suite #100, Traverse City, MI 49684, USA

Black Candle Tattoo Co. Package item
Black Candle Tattoo Co. Package
$110

Starting bid

In trying times like these, Tattoos Are Armor. This package includes a $175 gift certificate, BCTC snap-back hat, and 4-sticker pack. Time for some ink therapy!

https://blackcandletattoo.com

Note: Gift certificates has a 1-year expiration date, and can not be used towards deposits.

Wind Dancer Sailing Trip (for two) item
Wind Dancer Sailing Trip (for two)
$229

Starting bid

Interested in an exclusive sailing experience (Monday - Thursday) for 2 on West Bay? Pick your cruise experience for a lovely time on the beautiful Wind Dancer which departs from the Delmar.

https://www.winddancertc.com/

Lifetime Membership Package - Right Brain Brewery item
Lifetime Membership Package - Right Brain Brewery
$112

Starting bid

Come enjoy a tasty pint as a lifetime member at Right Brain Brewery! This package includes a lifetime membership to Right Brain, RBB baseball hat, stickers + a No Kings hat.

https://rightbrainbrewery.com

Lifetime Membership Package - Earthen Ales item
Lifetime Membership Package - Earthen Ales
$75

Starting bid

Join fellow mug club members at the Earthen Ales Building 50 location! This package includes a lifetime membership to Earthen Ales + a No Kings Cap.

https://www.earthenales.com/

Lifetime Membership Package - Tank Space item
Lifetime Membership Package - Tank Space
$75

Starting bid

Come to 8th Street social district for a beer or two as an exclusive lifetime member! Package includes a lifetime membership + a No Kings cap.

https://tankspacetc.com/

Raduno's Gift Certificate x 3 item
Raduno's Gift Certificate x 3
$52.50

Starting bid

Grab some food to-go or dine-in at Raduno on 8th Street. Keep for yourself or share with a friend! This package includes THREE $35 gift certificates for food at Raduno.

https://radunotc.com/

Lifetime Membership Package - Workshop Brewing item
Lifetime Membership Package - Workshop Brewing
$75

Starting bid

Are you in TC? Kingsley? Grab a tasty beer at either location! This package includes a lifetime membership to BOTH the TC and Kingsley locations, a glass, growler, growler fill coupon + a No Kings hat.

https://workshopbrewing.co/

Left Foot Charley Barrel Room Experience item
Left Foot Charley Barrel Room Experience
$40

Starting bid

Interested in superior Northern Michigan wines? Come have an exclusive tasting experience at Left Foot Charley in the historic Building 50 Commons.

https://leftfootcharley.com

Lifetime Membership Package - Terra Firma item
Lifetime Membership Package - Terra Firma
$100

Starting bid

Terra Firma is a brewery with roots in local ale production and ingredients! Come to their beautiful tasting room just outside of Traverse City and enjoy a delicious beer. Package includes a lifetime membership, glass, growler, sticker + a No Kings hat.

breweryterrafirma.com

Wood Cutout of Michigan by Craig Norris item
Wood Cutout of Michigan by Craig Norris
$35

Starting bid

A lovely, repurposed wood cutout of the great state of Michigan will fit in any location. Approximate measurements are 28x28. + a No Kings Hat.

Coffee Subscription @ Higher Grounds Trading item
Coffee Subscription @ Higher Grounds Trading
$123

Starting bid

If you are a coffee lover, this package is for you! Enjoy a 6 Month Coffee Subscription. What a great opportunity to try the different flavors of coffee offered by Higher Grounds Trading!

https://www.highergroundstrading.com/

Bearing Witness by Rick Stringer Photography item
Bearing Witness by Rick Stringer Photography
$137.50

Starting bid

This image was captured by Rick Stringer at an ICE OUT demonstration in Traverse City, Michigan. Framed through the surrounding crowd, the portrait centers on a quiet moment of emotion within a larger public gathering.

Printed at 8” x 8” and presented in a 14” x 14” frame, the piece reflects the photographers interest in documenting human presence and expression within shared community spaces.


https://www.rickstringer.com/

Lifetime Membership Package - Filling Station item
Lifetime Membership Package - Filling Station
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a Lifetime Membership with The Filling Station's Mug Club, Ales by the Rails Club! This includes 20 oz brew for a pint size price, discount on growler fills and keg fills, and $3 pints on Mondays for Club Night! Order a pizza or other delicious offering while enjoying your brew!

Home Brew Coffee Package - Higher Grounds Trading item
Home Brew Coffee Package - Higher Grounds Trading
$65.50

Starting bid

If you love coffee, you will want this Home Brew Kit and Higher Grounds Coffee. New brewing techniques make for great coffee experiences!

https://www.highergroundstrading.com/

Decorative Gourd by Dancingmoon Gourds item
Decorative Gourd by Dancingmoon Gourds
$55

Starting bid

This decorated gourd art piece is from the “Village” series by Dancingmoon Gourds, and is offered as a vision of peace and love, always the goal of our diverse and beautiful communities. Hard shell gourd, open design, wood burned and carved, ink dyes and pigment powder, with pine needle coil weaving.

9 1/2” tall, 8” wide.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!