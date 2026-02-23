It Takes A Village Silent Auction

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In trying times like these, Tattoos Are Armor. This package includes a $175 gift certificate, BCTC snap-back hat, and 4-sticker pack. Time for some ink therapy!
https://blackcandletattoo.com
Note: Gift certificates has a 1-year expiration date, and can not be used towards deposits.
Starting bid
Interested in an exclusive sailing experience (Monday - Thursday) for 2 on West Bay? Pick your cruise experience for a lovely time on the beautiful Wind Dancer which departs from the Delmar.
https://www.winddancertc.com/
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Come enjoy a tasty pint as a lifetime member at Right Brain Brewery! This package includes a lifetime membership to Right Brain, RBB baseball hat, stickers + a No Kings hat.
https://rightbrainbrewery.com
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Join fellow mug club members at the Earthen Ales Building 50 location! This package includes a lifetime membership to Earthen Ales + a No Kings Cap.
https://www.earthenales.com/
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Come to 8th Street social district for a beer or two as an exclusive lifetime member! Package includes a lifetime membership + a No Kings cap.
https://tankspacetc.com/
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Grab some food to-go or dine-in at Raduno on 8th Street. Keep for yourself or share with a friend! This package includes THREE $35 gift certificates for food at Raduno.
https://radunotc.com/
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Are you in TC? Kingsley? Grab a tasty beer at either location! This package includes a lifetime membership to BOTH the TC and Kingsley locations, a glass, growler, growler fill coupon + a No Kings hat.
https://workshopbrewing.co/
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Interested in superior Northern Michigan wines? Come have an exclusive tasting experience at Left Foot Charley in the historic Building 50 Commons.
https://leftfootcharley.com
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Terra Firma is a brewery with roots in local ale production and ingredients! Come to their beautiful tasting room just outside of Traverse City and enjoy a delicious beer. Package includes a lifetime membership, glass, growler, sticker + a No Kings hat.
breweryterrafirma.com
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A lovely, repurposed wood cutout of the great state of Michigan will fit in any location. Approximate measurements are 28x28. + a No Kings Hat.
Starting bid
If you are a coffee lover, this package is for you! Enjoy a 6 Month Coffee Subscription. What a great opportunity to try the different flavors of coffee offered by Higher Grounds Trading!
https://www.highergroundstrading.com/
Starting bid
This image was captured by Rick Stringer at an ICE OUT demonstration in Traverse City, Michigan. Framed through the surrounding crowd, the portrait centers on a quiet moment of emotion within a larger public gathering.
Printed at 8” x 8” and presented in a 14” x 14” frame, the piece reflects the photographers interest in documenting human presence and expression within shared community spaces.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Lifetime Membership with The Filling Station's Mug Club, Ales by the Rails Club! This includes 20 oz brew for a pint size price, discount on growler fills and keg fills, and $3 pints on Mondays for Club Night! Order a pizza or other delicious offering while enjoying your brew!
Starting bid
If you love coffee, you will want this Home Brew Kit and Higher Grounds Coffee. New brewing techniques make for great coffee experiences!
https://www.highergroundstrading.com/
Starting bid
This decorated gourd art piece is from the “Village” series by Dancingmoon Gourds, and is offered as a vision of peace and love, always the goal of our diverse and beautiful communities. Hard shell gourd, open design, wood burned and carved, ink dyes and pigment powder, with pine needle coil weaving.
9 1/2” tall, 8” wide.
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