Italian Festival 2026

Free 10x10 Booth Space to display your company products/services during the event. Your company logo will appear on event posters and on a banner at the stage during the event. A special thank you announcement during the event will be made recognizing your company's sponsorship, recognition of the sponsorship will be done on all Family Life Center event social media (i.e. Facebook, Instagram, etc.) from date payment is received through June 30, 2026. (Please provide a high resolution jpeg of logo for print materials.)
of the sponsorship will be done on all Family Life Center event social media (i.e. Facebook, Instagram, etc.) three times per month from date of sign-up until the date of event. (Please provide a high resolution jpeg of logo for print materials.)
Your personal/company name will be recognized on the day of event signage. Recognition of the sponsorship will be done on all Family Life Center social media (i.e. Facebook, Instagram, etc.) once per month from date of sign-up until the date of event. (Please provide a high resolution jpeg of logo for print materials.)
Your personal/company name recognized on the event signage displayed day of event.
Vendor space is limited and is first come first served. Every effort will be made to accommodate your space requirements. Food/Beverage Truck concessions spaces are 20 x 10. Please bring your generator, electricity is not included. You will need to supply an appropriate extension cord to meet your needs. Set up begins April 4th, 2026, at 7AM. Vendors need to be front-facing and ready for business by 9:30AM. Breakdown is on Saturday, April 4th, 2026 AFTER 8pm. The festival will run from 10am to 8pm on Saturday. Vendors are required to stay open during those times. Vendor Assignment will be based on needs identified and completed by the Vendor Subcommittee.
Vendor space is limited and is first come first served. Every effort will be made to accommodate your space requirements. Vendor space sizes are 10 x10. Access to electricity is limited. You will need to contact [email protected] with electricity needs and supply an appropriate extension cord. Set up begins April 4th, 2026, at 7AM. Vendors need to be front-facing and ready for business by 9:30AM. Breakdown is on Saturday, April 4th, 2026 AFTER 8pm. The festival will run from 10am to 8pm on Saturday. Vendors are required to stay open during those times. Vendor Assignment will be based on needs identified and completed by the Vendor Subcommittee.
Tabling space sizes are 10 x10. Nonprofit table space is limited and is first come first served.
PLEASE NOTE: Set up begins April 4th, 2026, at 7AM. Tables need to be front-facing and ready for business by 9:30AM.
Breakdown is on Saturday, April 4th, 2026 AFTER 8pm.
The festival will run from 10am to 8pm on Saturday. Non-Profits are required to stay open during those times.
