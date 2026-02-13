Italian Garden Party Sponsorship 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Show your support for our dedicated educators by sponsoring a teacher for the Italian Garden Party.
Reach our community with a half-page ad in the Italian Garden Party program. Your ad demonstrates your support for Catholic Education.
Highlight your business or organization with a full-page ad in our Italian Garden Party program. This prominent space allows you to share your message with our school community while supporting our mission.
Support the beauty that brings the night to life.
Recognition around garden or bocce area
Full-page ad in printed program
2 event tickets
Be a part of where guests gather and connect.
Logo placement on all promotions, website, and social media
Recognition on select tables
Full page ad in printed program
4 event tickets
As the sun sets, and the evening begins
Logo placement on all promotions, website, and social media
Featured signage along the promenade
Name on table tents on guest tables
Full page ad in printed program
8 Event Tickets
As guests mingle and sip, your name is front and center.
Recognition during welcome remarks
Prominent Logo placement on all promotions, website, and social media
Featured signage in the wine tasting area
Name on table tents on guest tables
Full page ad in printed program
10 event tickets
Be the name that welcomes guests into La Dolce Vita.
Event named: “La Dolce Vita presented by ___”
Recognition during welcome remarks
Prominent Logo placement on all promotions, website, and social media
Featured signage at Main Entrance
Name on table tents on guest tables
Full page ad (front or back inside cover) in printed program
12 event tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!