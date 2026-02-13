St. Elizabeth

St. Elizabeth

About this event

Italian Garden Party Sponsorship 2026

120 St elizabeth Dr

Chester Springs, PA 19425, USA

Sponsor a Teacher Ticket
$100

Show your support for our dedicated educators by sponsoring a teacher for the Italian Garden Party.

Half-Page Ad (5.5" x 4.25")
$200

Reach our community with a half-page ad in the Italian Garden Party program. Your ad demonstrates your support for Catholic Education.

Full-Page Ad (5.5" x 8.5")
$400

Highlight your business or organization with a full-page ad in our Italian Garden Party program. This prominent space allows you to share your message with our school community while supporting our mission.

Italian Garden Sponsor
$750

Support the beauty that brings the night to life.
Recognition around garden or bocce area

Full-page ad in printed program

2 event tickets

La Tavola: Table Sponsor
$2,500

Be a part of where guests gather and connect.
Logo placement on all promotions, website, and social media

Recognition on select tables

Full page ad in printed program

4 event tickets

Golden Hour Sponsor: $5,000
$5,000

As the sun sets, and the evening begins
Logo placement on all promotions, website, and social media

Featured signage along the promenade

Name on table tents on guest tables

Full page ad in printed program

8 Event Tickets

Vino - Wine Tasting Sponsor: $7,500
$7,500

As guests mingle and sip, your name is front and center.
Recognition during welcome remarks

Prominent Logo placement on all promotions, website, and social media

Featured signage in the wine tasting area

Name on table tents on guest tables

Full page ad in printed program

10 event tickets

Presenting Sponsor: La Dolce Vita
$10,000

Be the name that welcomes guests into La Dolce Vita.
Event named: “La Dolce Vita presented by ___”

Recognition during welcome remarks

Prominent Logo placement on all promotions, website, and social media

Featured signage at Main Entrance

Name on table tents on guest tables

Full page ad (front or back inside cover) in printed program

12 event tickets


