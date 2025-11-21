🎓iTech Class of 2026 Senior Party!

iTech Raven Sticker! item
iTech Raven Sticker!
$3

Get this custom iTech Raven sticker before they are all gone!

iTech Raven Sticker Family Pack! item
iTech Raven Sticker Family Pack!
$7

(3) Three iTech Raven Stickers at a discount! Get this custom iTech Raven sticker before they are all gone!

Personalized Class of 2026 Yard Sign
$25

🏡 Show off your Class of 2026 pride with a personalized yard sign! The perfect way to celebrate your graduation—order yours before its gone on April 30th!

iTech Class of 2026 T-Shirt
$25

👕 Treasure your graduation with this exclusive tee, featuring every senior’s name! A perfect keepsake to remember your iTech journey! Purchase before May 16th!

2026 iTech Senior Party Ticket
$60

🎟️ Celebrate with your classmates one last time at an epic overnight party! Don’t miss this unforgettable night—secure your ticket now! **Purchase before May 23rd**

Raven Combo!
$75

🎟️👕 From its ashes rises the Raven Combo! A ticket and a tee, for thee. Purchase before May 16th!

The Early Bird Bundle!
$95

🎟️👕🏡 The Early Bird Bundle includes a Grad Party ticket, a Grad T-Shirt, and a custom Grad Yard Sign. Save $15 and grab it before April 30th!

💜 Donate a Grad Party Ticket! 💚
$60

💜 Donate a Grad Party ticket to an iTech senior in need and help them celebrate in style! Your tax-deductible contribution makes it possible. 💚

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!