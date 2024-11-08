Item #9 - PS5 Pro

Norco Fire Co. Raffle Rules - (1) All players must be 18+ years old to play. Specialty items such as but not limited to Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms or Ammunition Must be 21+ year of age. (2) Raffle drawing will be live streamed on our Facebook page Monday nights starting at 6pm. (3) Once a raffle is sold out it will be drawn the following Monday. (4) All raffle winners will be notified via email. (5) All raffle winners must present I.D. and sign their name to claim their prize. If someone other than the winner is collecting the prize it must be reported to the company before pickup can take place. (6) Raffle pickup times are Mondays 6pm-8pm. (Please inform us of intent to pickup prize to avoid any confusion.) (7) Raffle winners will have 30 days from the drawing to claim their prize. Any unclaimed prize will be forfeited to Norco Fire Co. with no refunds.

Norco Fire Co. Raffle Rules - (1) All players must be 18+ years old to play. Specialty items such as but not limited to Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms or Ammunition Must be 21+ year of age. (2) Raffle drawing will be live streamed on our Facebook page Monday nights starting at 6pm. (3) Once a raffle is sold out it will be drawn the following Monday. (4) All raffle winners will be notified via email. (5) All raffle winners must present I.D. and sign their name to claim their prize. If someone other than the winner is collecting the prize it must be reported to the company before pickup can take place. (6) Raffle pickup times are Mondays 6pm-8pm. (Please inform us of intent to pickup prize to avoid any confusion.) (7) Raffle winners will have 30 days from the drawing to claim their prize. Any unclaimed prize will be forfeited to Norco Fire Co. with no refunds.

seeMoreDetailsMobile