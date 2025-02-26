Item #79 - John Deere S240 Lawn Tractor 42in. Deck

Norco Fire Co. Raffle Rules - (1) All players must be 18+ years old to play. Specialty items such as but not limited to Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms or Ammunition Must be 21+ year old to play. (2) Raffle drawings will be live streamed on our Facebook page Sunday nights starting at 6pm. DISCLAIMER: If an emergency dispatch affects a raffle drawing an alternate drawing date and time will be announced. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause. (3) Once an item is sold out it will be drawn the following Sunday. Any items sold out on a Sunday will be raffled off the following Sunday unless specifically announced by Norco Fire Co. (4) Raffle winners will be contacted ONLY via email. (5) All raffle winners must present I.D. and sign their name to claim their prize. If someone other than the winner is collecting the prize it must be reported to the company before pickup can take place. (6) Raffle pickup times are Sunday 6pm-7pm. Please inform us of intent to pickup prize to avoid any confusion. Alternate pickup times must be agreed upon by both parties before pickup can take place. (7) All raffle pickups will take place at Norco Fire Company - 144 W Schuylkill Road, Pottstown PA, 19465. Alternate pickup arrangements must be agreed upon by both parties before pickup can take place. (8) Raffle winners will have 30 days from the drawing to claim their prize. Any unclaimed prize will be forfeited to Norco Fire Co. with no refunds.

