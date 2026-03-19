Items remaining for future auction

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Starting bid
Original photograph taken in Ukraine by Mr Howard Buffett with his autograph. Child with flag in Ukraine.
Market price: priceless
Opening bid: $250
Starting bid
Original photograph taken in Ukraine by Mr Howard Buffett with his autograph. Military in Ukraine.
Market price: priceless
Opening bid: $250
Starting bid
Original photograph taken in Ukraine by Mr Howard Buffett with his autograph. Daily lifein Ukraine.
Market price: priceless
Opening bid: $250
Starting bid
Ukrainian 3-ears-of-wheat brooch. This patriotic or heritage Ukrainian wheat‑ear brooch with three stylized wheat heads made from marquise‑cut stones, each adorned with a long spikelet; the wheat heads are 2 inch and the spikelets 8 inch long. This 3-piece brooch reflects the richness of Ukrainian nature and national heritage. This Ukrainian-style accessory can serve as a splendid adornment for both everyday wear and special occasions, emphasizing your love for Ukraine and its cultural roots.
Market value: $95
Min. increment bid: $15
Starting bid
Burgundy Pompom one-of-a-kind Necklace. This unique, bold multi‑strand necklace has decorative burgundy pom‑poms and layers of yellow ochre beads. One of a kind!
Market value: $185
Min. increment bid: $25
Starting bid
Exclusive signed copy of Courage of A Nation by Mr. Howard Buffett! One copy only, it could be yours. Our Star of Ukraine awardee and honored guest Mr. Howard G. Buffett has gifted a signed copy of his new book, which is an extraordinary collection of photos taken by Mr. Buffett himself who is a talented photographer. Mr. Buffett is chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. The images were taken between April 2022 and January 2025, including more than 63 days along the front lines showing the courage, resiliency, and commitment of the Ukrainian people as they stand strong for democracy and freedom.
Mr. Buffett crossed the border into Ukraine, camera in hand, about six weeks after Russia began its February 2022 full-scale invasion. Since then, Mr. Buffett has made more than 20 trips to Ukraine, including trips to Bucha, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Vuhledar, Slovyansk, and Bakhmut.
The exhibition is curated by the world-renowned photographer and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and changemaker, Muhammed Muheisen.
Please note that all our March 18th guests will receive a copy of his book when they leave, but only this copy is signed.
Market Value: priceless
Min. increment bid: $50
Starting bid
Ukrainian Vasylkiv maiolica rooster pitcher. The Rooster of Indomitability is an antique ceramic decanter (1960-1980) and became a symbol of resilience during the Russian invasion of Ukraine after it survived a bombing in the city of Borodyanka.
Market Value: $250
Min. increment bid: $25
Starting bid
From the personal collection of Nadia and Robert McConnell: this set of 12 Hetman glasses on a tray, made out of clear and frosted glass, portray the head of hetman Ivan Mazepa (1687-1709). As hetman, Mazepa used his knowledge in military matters to introduce a new successful strategy in the fight against the Tatars and their Ottoman overlords. This success relieved both Ukraine and Muscovy from the danger of devastating enemy raids and led Peter I to award the hetman with the Order of St Andrew, the Tsardom's highest honor. With the set also comes a bottle of Hetman Elite Vodka.
Market Value: $300
Min. increment bid: $25
Starting bid
A National flag of Ukraine signed by Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk with a commemorative coin labelled "Parliamentarism", issued by the National Bank of Ukraine in August 2024 in recognition of work of the Verkhovna Rada and stability of democracy in times of war.
A Collector's item!
Market value: priceless
Min. increment bid: $25
Starting bid
Have your own family portrait painted by Jeff Lubin. Win a $2000 Family Portrait Artwork Certificate by Lubin Portraits (Fairfax, VA), https://www.jefflubin.com/ Jeff Lubin has been a leading portrait photographer in the Washington, D.C. area for over 37 years.
Market value: $2000
Min. increment bid: $100
Starting bid
Win a $250 restaurant voucher to the #1 French restaurant in Great Falls, VA. Treat yourself to a culinary delight to this family-owned award-winning restaurant, founded in 1954. https://www.laubergechezfrancois.com/
Market value: $250
Min. increment bid: $50
Starting bid
Two tickets to a June 2026 performance by the Chamber Dance Project at the Arena Stage Washington, DC. Choice of 6/24 , 6/25, 6/26 7:30 evening or 6/27 matinee.
Market value: $150
Min. increment bid: $15
Starting bid
A pair of large Waterford Crystal Brandy Sniffers (7 inch) which you can either use for decor or beverage consumption. Either way, these are statement pieces. Donation by Mrs. A Middleton.
Market value $250
Min. increment bid: $25
Starting bid
This exquisite, Ukrainian hand-embroidered brooch draws the eye with its vivid colors, vibrant gemstones and delicate feathers. Each one is slightly different, reflecting the nature of true handcraftsmanship—a one-of-a-kind piece celebrating freedom and individuality.
Market value: $175
Min. increment bid: $15
Starting bid
This handmade Tanya Metelan brooch features a Ukrainian Motanka Doll Brooch with 8 spikelets in yellow, green, red beads; The doll's head dress is adorned with gemstones. This brooch is 6 inch long. Exquisite and one-of-a-kind!
Market value: $150
Min. increment bid: $15
Starting bid
This is a traditional Ukrainian wheat brooch; the yellow and blue wheat heads are adorned with gemstones and two beaded spikelets. Size: 4.5 x 1.5
Market value: $95
Min. increment bid: $15
Starting bid
The Tryzub is the official coat of arms of Ukraine, a gold trident on a blue shield. It symbolizes Ukrainian sovereignty and statehood as well as resilience and invincibility, a meaning that has grown stronger during the full‑scale Russian invasion. This striking beaded brooch has a blue gemstone in its center. Size: 3 x 2.
Market value: $85
Min. increment bid: $15
Starting bid
This is a delicate Ukrainian Forget-me-not flower, beaded brooch; size: 2 x 2
Market value: $80
Min. increment bid: $15
Starting bid
Traditional Ukrainian standing Motanka doll with ribbons, lacing and wooden beads; size 10.5 x 7. In excellent condition!
Market value: $150
Min. increment bid: $20
Starting bid
Verkhovyna women’s embroidered linen blouse (size XXL, fits L up to XXL)). Verkhovyna is a village of warriors, folk art and mysterious Hutsul culture. It is the centre of the magic of molfars - powerful Carpathian sorcerers. The village lives and breathes the history of the struggle for independence, traditional culture and ancient customs.
Market value: $150
Min. increment bid: $25
Starting bid
Traditional Ukrainian Namysto Necklace with Brass Zgardy and sunflower medallion, 3-strand necklace, pressed coral beads with earrings, 18 -21 inch. An exquisite piece!
Market value: $299
Min. increment bid: $25
Starting bid
Traditional Ukrainian amethyst 3-strand necklace with medallion, 15-inch.
Market value: $299
Min. increment bid: $25
Starting bid
Exquisite Ukrainian choker, designed by Ukrainian jewelry designer Olena Olyinyk, with grey, blue and white beads.
Market value: $150
Min. increment bid: $25
Starting bid
Traditional Ukrainian jade Necklace with brass Zgardy and sunflower medallion, 2-strand necklace, with earrings, 18 -21 inch. An exquisite piece!
Market value: $225
Min. increment bid: $25
Starting bid
Traditional Ukrainian blue sodalite necklace with five brass Zgardy; this is a 3-strand necklace with pressed sodalite beads and earrings, 15-17 inch
Market value: $295
Min. increment bid: $25
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