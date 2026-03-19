Items remaining for future auction

Exclusive signed copy of Courage of A Nation by Mr. Howard Buffett! One copy only, it could be yours. Our Star of Ukraine awardee and honored guest Mr. Howard G. Buffett has gifted a signed copy of his new book, which is an extraordinary collection of photos taken by Mr. Buffett himself who is a talented photographer. Mr. Buffett is chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. The images were taken between April 2022 and January 2025, including more than 63 days along the front lines showing the courage, resiliency, and commitment of the Ukrainian people as they stand strong for democracy and freedom.

Mr. Buffett crossed the border into Ukraine, camera in hand, about six weeks after Russia began its February 2022 full-scale invasion. Since then, Mr. Buffett has made more than 20 trips to Ukraine, including trips to Bucha, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Vuhledar, Slovyansk, and Bakhmut.

The exhibition is curated by the world-renowned photographer and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and changemaker, Muhammed Muheisen.





Please note that all our March 18th guests will receive a copy of his book when they leave, but only this copy is signed.





Market Value: priceless

Min. increment bid: $50