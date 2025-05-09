Its a Blooming Affair High Tea & Hearts

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Millcreek, UT 84106, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. House announcement , 2 mocktail / cocktail drink tickets, 30minute early entry to the Vip lounge and seating closes to the runway.
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Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities. House announcement , 2 mocktail / cocktail drink tickets, 30minute early entry to the Vip lounge and seating closes to the runway. If table is purchased for a business you will be listed social platforms and shown as a community sponsor.
General admission for students 18years of age and under. includes complimentary drinks and appetizers.
$
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