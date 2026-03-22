Long Beach Organic Inc

Hosted by

Long Beach Organic Inc

About this event

soil workshop event template

3709 E 10th St

Long Beach, CA 90804, USA

Soil Fertility Workshop Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to an educational workshop, an interactive craft lesson, and refreshments.


This event is open to anyone who would like to attend, regardless of available funds. If you would like to register for this event without donating or would like to donate at a later time, use code NOTAFLOF to receive your registration ticket for free. The proceeds of this event will all be donated to Long Beach Organic, to further support our community gardens.

Soil Workshop Waitlist
Free

Please join our waitlist here. You will be emailed Saturday letting you know if we have space.

Add a donation for Long Beach Organic Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!