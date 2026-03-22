soil workshop event template

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to an educational workshop, an interactive craft lesson, and refreshments.
This event is open to anyone who would like to attend, regardless of available funds. If you would like to register for this event without donating or would like to donate at a later time, use code NOTAFLOF to receive your registration ticket for free. The proceeds of this event will all be donated to Long Beach Organic, to further support our community gardens.
Please join our waitlist here. You will be emailed Saturday letting you know if we have space.
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