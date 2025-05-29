THS 1995 Class Reunion

Hosted by

THS 1995 Class Reunion

About this event

It's been 30 YEARS!

7651 Old Hwy 99 SE

Tumwater, WA 98501, USA

General Admission
$50
Event entry and dinner for 1
Sponsor a Classmate
$50
"Hey- I forgot my wallet. Can you spot me the cash to get in?" Whether it was 30 years ago or today- we've all been there- a time we just did not have the cash- so please consider generously paying the way for one of our own.
Add a donation for THS 1995 Class Reunion

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!