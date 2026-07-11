C Champs Menu

Pork shoulder smoked for 10–12 hours over hickory hardwood, hand-pulled, and finished with our tangy North Carolina-style BBQ sauce. Tender, juicy, and packed with authentic smoke flavor.
Quarter chicken (leg & thigh), brined for 24 hours and slow-smoked until incredibly juicy with flavorful, bite-through skin.
Choice of a Pulled Pork Sandwich or Pit-Smoked Quarter Chicken, served with creamy macaroni & cheese, plus bottled water or a soft drink.
Premium salmon, lightly seasoned and slow-smoked over hardwood until perfectly tender and flaky. Served on a bed of crisp lettuce. Pre-order only.
Rich, creamy macaroni & cheese made with a blend of cheeses for the perfect comfort-food side.
Slow-smoked baked beans with chunks of smoked brisket.
Add an extra serving of pulled pork or smoked chicken to any order.
Main Street Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Sliced Pickles, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Crispy Diced Bacon, chopped up with Seasoned Warm Burger Beef on top and sesame seeds. Dressing is Secret Burger Sauce. Pre-order only.
Main Street Blend, Tomato, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Tri Color Tortilla Strips, all chopped up with Seasoned Taco Beef served hot with creamy Salsa Dressing and your choice of sour cream or ranch drizzle. Pre-order only.
Spinach Salad Base, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Sun Dried Tomatos, Crispy Bacon, Red Onion, Roasted Chicken tossed in Pesto, topped with Balsamic Glaze. Pre-Order Only
Spinach Base, Carrots, Crispy Low Mein Noodles, Crasins, Red Cabbage, Mandarin Orange Slices, Roasted Chicken, Toasted Sesame Seeds (Suggested Dressing: Asian Sesame) Pre-order only.
Main Street Salad Blend, Sliced Egg, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons Pre-order only.
Main Street Salad Blend, Buffalo Chicken, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Red Onion, Tri Colored Tortilla Strips Pre-order only.
Main Street Salad Blend, Warmed BBQ Chicken, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Cheddar Jack, Black Bean Corn Salad Pre-order only.
Main Street Salad Blend, Warmed BBQ Chicken, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Cheddar Jack, Black Bean Corn Salad Pre-order only.
Main Street Blend, Croutons, Parmesean Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Sliced Egg Pre-order only.
Main Street Salad Blend, Ham, Turkey, Red Onion, Egg, Tomato, Shredded Provolone, Croutons Pre-order only.
Main Street Blend, Tomato, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Feta Cheese Pre-order only.
Main Street Blend, Croutons, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Diced Crispy Bacon, Roasted Chicken, Sliced Egg, Avocado Pre-order only.
Super Greens Salad Blend, Roasted Chicken, Sliced Apple, Carrots, Feta Cheese, Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Butternut Squash Pre-order only.
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